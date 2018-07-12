The Whiteboard Jungle: Documentary shows Mr. Rogers’ compassion, bravery to take on tough topics

There are many moments in the film when a viewer’s eyes will fill with tears. The most poignant one comes near the end when you hear Rogers’ voice asking the audience to take a minute “to think about those who have helped you become who you are today. Some of them may be here right now. Some may be far away. Some may even be in Heaven. But wherever they are, if they’ve loved you, and encouraged you, and wanted what was best in life for you, they’re right inside yourself.”