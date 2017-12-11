Glendale Community College offers one-day trips

Glendale Community College’s community services education program offers day trips to local attractions by way of deluxe, air-conditioned motor coaches with experienced tour directors.

Enjoy some old west atmosphere with the “Covered Wagon Tour and Cookout” trip on Jan. 20. The $119-per-person fee includes an authentic chuck-wagon buffet lunch, accompanied by live western music and views of the Coachella Valley.

The lunch will be followed by a mule-drawn covered wagon tour through the 30,000-acre Coachella Valley Desert Preserve. The guide will discuss several topics including the area’s wildlife, plants, San Andreas Fault and local native customs. The final stop will be at Hadley’s, known for its breads, nuts and date shakes.

For those preferring indoor tours, “Behind-the-Scenes at the L.A. Times and the L.A. City Hall Observatory” will be offered on Feb. 2. The tour will begin at The Times’ historic headquarters, which opened in 1935 and features an art deco lobby with a large globe. There will be a guided tour of the newsroom to see the writing and editing departments, page design, photography and the Test Kitchen, where recipes are tried out for the food section. Lunch will be available in The Times cafeteria.

Then, there will be a tour of the state-of-the-art printing plant to see the presses, robotics, packaging and paper warehouse. The trip will end with a visit to L.A. City Hall for a view from the observation deck on the 27th floor.

The tour’s cost is $59.

A trip called “A Ride Down Memory Lane” on Feb. 11 will include a visit to the Automobile Driving Museum, which houses more than 130 vintage antique and muscle cars. After a guided tour, there will be an opportunity to ride in one of the vehicles, followed by a chocolate and champagne toast.

After the museum, there will be a lunch excursion to the Proud Bird, the aviation-themed restaurant near Los Angeles International Airport, where there are historic aircraft parked outside. The final stop will be at Old Town Music Hall, an authentic 1920s music house in Marina Del Rey. Guests can enjoy a live concert or silent film with organ accompaniment. The trip’s cost is $79.

For more information about these and other upcoming excursions, go to glendale.edu/cse or call (818) 240-1000, Ext. 5015. Online registration is available.

The single-day tours depart from Glendale Community College’s Verdugo campus on the upper parking lot, which can be entered off Mountain Street. There is a $3 parking fee for the day.

Registration continues

Open registration is currently underway for the winter 2018 session and will continue through Jan. 5. Winter session will begin Jan. 8. Open registration for spring 2018 will continue until Feb. 15, with the semester starting Feb. 20.

The college application is online and can be found at glendale.edu/apply. Class listings for winter and spring can be found at glendale.edu/schedules.