GCC: Social media for small businesses will be topic of upcoming talk

A program titled "The Impact of Social Media on Entrepreneurship and Small Business" will be presented at 12:30 p.m. Thursday in the Glendale Community College Auditorium as part of the school's business lecture series.
A panel will feature Tracey McCormack, local sales manager at KTTV Fox 11 Los Angeles; Oscar Miranda, entertainer and influencer; Danielle Erves, entrepreneur and social media professional for Erves Consulting; and Israel Nery, assistant district director for lender relations at the Small Business Administration, Los Angeles.
The moderator will be Solange Rubio, campaign manager at Univision's Creator Network. Rubio's work at Univision includes efforts toward more diverse and inclusive storytelling in the media and in marketing.
An entrepreneur meet-and-greet will be held in front of the auditorium from 11 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. The lecture is free and open to the public.
Music groups to perform in spring concerts
Glendale Community College's chamber jazz band will present a concert at 7:30 p.m. on May 17 in the school's auditorium, with musical director Chris Coulter. General admission tickets will be $10 and $7 for students and seniors.
The college's community orchestra will perform in the school's auditorium at 3 p.m. on May 20, led by conductor Beth Pflueger. It is a full orchestra, complete with woodwind, brass, percussion and string sections. The program will include a trumpet overture by Mendelssohn and a Martinu oboe concerto.
Tickets are $10 for general admission, $7 for students and seniors.
Pflueger is also coordinator of the college's applied music program, which features some of the best student musicians at the school. The program will present a recital by instrumentalists and vocalists at 7:30 p.m. on May 18 in the auditorium. Admission is free.
On May 19, the Glendale Community College vocal jazz ensemble and jazz guitar ensemble will perform instrumental and vocal arrangements under the direction of Clare and Byron Delto at 7:30 p.m. in the school's auditorium. Tickets are $10 for general admission, $7 for students and seniors.
The Little Big Band and Thursday Jazz Combos, led by directors Byron Delto and Chris Rios, will perform at 7:30 p.m. on May 25 in the college's auditorium. Tickets are $10 for general admission, $7 for students and seniors.
There will be a free chamber music recital, coordinated by Paul Sherman, at 7:30 p.m. on June 1. It will feature ensembles from the chamber music class. A free piano recital by the advanced piano students of Linda Zoolalian will be presented at 7:30 p.m. on June 7. Both recitals will be in room 211 of the school's auditorium.
The college choir, chamber singers and opera workshop will present a concert featuring choral works and opera excerpts, led by directors Tobin Sparfeld and Anita Protich, at 7:30 p.m. on June 2 in the school's auditorium. Tickets are $10 general admission, $7 for students and seniors.
Peter Green will lead the concert singers during a performance at 4 p.m. on June 3. This off-campus concert will be presented at the Church of the Good Shepherd, 400 Duarte Road in Arcadia. General admission is $15, $10 for students and seniors. The program will feature Elgar's "The Music Makers," performed with the community orchestra.
For information about the music department, visit glendale.edu/music or call (818) 240-1000, Ext. 3057. The box office opens one hour before each performance.
Annual dance performances begin this month
The annual Glendale Community College spring dance concert will start an eight-performance run on May 29 in the dance theater in the Sierra Nevada Gym. The show features choreography and performances by students in dance production classes at the school.
Performances will be at 8 p.m. May 29 through June 2. Afternoon performances will be at 12:20 p.m. on May 30 and May 31. The final performance will be at 2 p.m. on June 3. Admission is free. No children under 5 years old will be admitted. Seating is limited and on a first-come, first-served basis.
For more information about the college's dance program, visit glendale.edu/dance.