College hosts summer media-arts master class

A course called “Film and Media Arts Master Class: Writing the Short Film” is a two-part workshop at Glendale Community College that will be presented over two Saturdays, June 23 and 30, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The master class is free to the college’s students and selected high school students. There is a $15 registration fee for non-college students. The sessions will be led by Carley Steiner, who has written for Lifetime, NBC Universal, Disney Channel, Nickelodeon and more; and by Geri Ulrey, Chair of Glendale Community College’s media arts department and writer of fiction, nonfiction and screenplays.
For more information, contact Geri Ulrey at gulrey@glendale.edu.
Makerspace Academy to be held for high school students
Glendale Community College’s engineering department, part of the technology and aviation division, will host a Makerspace Academy for women and girls from Monday through July 12.
The academy is open to high school students in ninth through 12th grades. Parents are also welcome. Students can earn one unit of college credit in engineering independent study.
The program will offer project-based learning using a micro-controller, sensors and display. Participants will design and build a robotic weather station and air-pollution sensor. They will also learn programming, electromechanical and environmental engineering and design.
For more information about the academy and other Makerspace and career education programs, contact counselor Tiffany Nakawatase at (818) 240-1000, Ext. 5906.
Welding offered in the fall
A variety of welding and metallurgy classes will be offered in the fall semester at Glendale Community College.
The classes are held primarily in the afternoons and evenings or Saturdays to accommodate the schedules of working students, though morning classes are also available. The program’s curriculum is designed to meet the needs of both certificate and transfer students.
Occupational welding is a two-year program designed to prepare students for entry into the welding field as a combination welder. The emphasis is on students earning welding certification at the completion of the required courses.
Some of the courses required for the certification include engineering print reading for industry, general welding, occupational welding, advanced welding procedures and principles of metallurgy and heat treating.
More information, including a photo gallery and career information videos, can be found at glendale.edu/welding.
Learn a language at Glendale Community College
Glendale Community College offers courses in several languages. They include Armenian, Chinese, French, Italian, Japanese, Korean and Spanish.
Many of the language courses are taught using the immersion technique. This technique is designed to help students better understand the language and the culture in which it is based.
The college’s language courses are university transferable and may be taken to earn a foreign language associate’s degree.
This fall semester, the beginning level of each of the foreign languages is offered. Chinese 101 is only offered in the fall. To see the schedule of classes go to glendale.edu/schedules.
Fall registration is open
Open registration for the fall semester at Glendale Community College continues through Aug. 24. The fall semester begins Aug. 27.
Applications for the fall semester should be submitted as soon as possible online at glendale.edu.
The college’s live chat is available at glendale.edu to answer questions about applying and registering by clicking “GCC Live Chat” on the home page, or students can call (818) 240-1000, Ext. 5910.
The schedule of credit and noncredit courses can be found at glendale.edu/schedules as well as links to the academic calendar and a list of important dates.
For more information about tuition-free noncredit programs offered at the Garfield campus, go to glendale.edu/ce.