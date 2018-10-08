Glendale Community College prepares for production of ‘Wintertime’

Charles L. Mee’s “Wintertime” will be presented by the Glendale Community College’s theater arts department in the Auditorium Studio Theatre for eight performances beginning Oct. 25.
“Wintertime” is a romantic comedy that takes place in a house on a frozen lake in the dead of winter. Matt Foyer is the director of the local production.
Performances will be at 8 p.m. on Oct. 25, 26, 27, Nov. 1, 2 and 3. Matinees will be Oct. 28 and Nov. 4 at 2 p.m.
Tickets are $15 for general admission and $12 for students and seniors. They can be purchased online at glendalearts.org or at the college box office in the auditorium and other Glendale locations.
Seating in the Studio Theatre is limited and there will be no late seating.
For ticket and parking information, visit glendale.edu/theatre.
The college is located at 1500 N. Verdugo Road.
Local author to speak
Local author Joel L.A. Peterson will discuss his book “Dreams of my Mothers, A Story of Love Transcendent” at 12:20 p.m. on Oct. 15 in Glendale Community College’s student center.
“Dreams of My Mothers” is based on a true story, covering a span of more than 40 years, but addresses contemporary societal issues.
Peterson introduces readers to a young, destitute peasant woman in the 1960s who is struggling to raise her illegitimate infant, the son of an American GI, in an under-developed South Korea, barely recovering from civil war.
Peterson’s birth mother placed him for international adoption. He was adopted at the age of 7 and placed with an American family, who already had four biological children, in rural Minnesota.
Peterson, a National Merit Scholar, attended college on a full Navy ROTC scholarship and served seven years as a U.S. Navy officer.
He is a La Cañada Flintridge resident who is currently an administrator at Harvey Mudd College in Claremont.
The event is free and open to the public.
Short spring courses begin this month
Six- and eight-week fall classes will begin Oct. 22 at Glendale Community College. The college credit courses range in subjects from business to social science. The short courses can be found by subject at glendale.edu/schedules under “Fall 2018.”
Courses include Macintosh basics, advanced Windows, business law, advanced income tax, personal insurance, “The Entrepreneurial Mindset,” American state and local government, Pro Tools 110, public speaking, microeconomics, cultural geography, history of Western Europe, general psychology and introduction to sociology.
New students need to fill out an online application before registering for a course.
Winter and spring 2019 scheduled are online
The winter and spring class schedules for 2019 are online at glendale.edu/schedules. Click “Winter 2019” or “Spring 2019” in the drop down term menu. The first winter classes will begin Jan. 7. Open registration continues through Jan. 4.
Priority registration for spring begins Oct. 29 for those who are eligible. Open registration begins Nov. 19. The spring semester will begin Feb. 19.