Fall concerts continue in December at GCC

The fall music season at Glendale Community College will conclude with concerts by the college choir, chamber singers and opera workshop as well as the Glendale College Community Orchestra and an off-campus performance by the school’s concert singers.
Directors Tobin Sparfeld and Anita Protich will lead the college choir, chamber singers and opera workshop in a concert featuring choral works and opera excerpts at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 1 in the college’s auditorium.
Tickets are $10 for general admission, $7 for students and seniors.
The Glendale College Community Orchestra, led by conductor Paul Sherman, will have its fall concert at 3 p.m. on Dec. 2 in the auditorium.
Tickets are $10 for general admission, $7 for students and seniors.
The concert singers will perform at Church of the Good Shepard, 400 Duarte Road in Arcadia, at 4 p.m. on Dec. 9.
Tickets are $15 for general admission, $10 for students and seniors.
Two free recitals are coming up.
A chamber music recital will be presented at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 30 in Room 211 of the school’s auditorium, while a student piano recital will be presented at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 7, also in Room 211 of the auditorium.
Tickets for campus events will be available at the auditorium box office starting an hour before the performance.
For more information about Glendale Community College’s music programs and performing ensembles, visit glendale.edu/music.
The college is located at 1500 N. Verdugo Road.
Faculty, alumni to present dance performances
There will be four performances of the annual Glendale Community College faculty/alumni dance production in the school’s auditorium, beginning Dec. 7.
Performances will be at 8 p.m. Dec. 7 and 8 and at 2 p.m. on Dec. 8 and 9.
Admission is free. Children under 5 years old will not be admitted.
Dancers in the show include students enrolled in the college’s jazz performance skills class. The choreography will be by faculty, students, alumni and guests.
For more information, call (818) 240-1000, Ext. 5739, or visit glendale.edu/dance.
Sale raises funds for ceramics program
The Holiday Ceramics Sale, a semi-annual fundraising event for Glendale Community College’s ceramics department, will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. on Dec. 1 in the Student Center.
A large selection of handmade functional and decorative items made by students in porcelain, stoneware, raku, earthenware and majolica will be available for purchase.
Proceeds from the sale go toward equipment and supplies for the department and help fund guest lecturers and workshops for the college’s ceramics studio.
For more information, visit glendale.edu/ceramics or call (818) 240-1000, Ext. 3059.
Planetarium subject of science lecture
The November presentation in Glendale Community College’s science lecture series will be “The GCC Planetarium: Secrets of the Dome.”
It will be presented at 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 27 in Room 177 of the Cimmarusti Science Center.
The speaker will be Barbara Falkowski, the college’s planetarium and physics technician as well as an astronomy and physics instructor.
She will discuss the planetarium’s history from its construction in 2002 to the present, including a major renovation over this past summer, as well as the various college and community shows and activities held at the facility.
Falkowski is a Cal State Northridge graduate with a master’s degree in physics.
Wendy Grove is the public information coordinator for Glendale Community College.