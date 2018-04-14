Learning Matters: What’s in a name? It can truly matter

Lila Ramirez, whose ancestors in New Mexico predate the Revolutionary War, spent time before the interview looking at the current ReflectSpace exhibit, which features representations of traditional herbs of Armenia. She commented on the similarities to herbs used in the American Southwest and the connection to her last name, Ramirez, which derives from the name Romero and from rosemary. She understands her given name — Audelia, shortened to Lila by her brothers — is related to the Roman name Aurelius.