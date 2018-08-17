Learning Matters: Fitting it all in

It was mid-morning when I saw the sophomores, after many of them had come and gone, so there was less bustle than I’ve seen in other years but still a sense of anticipation. Sophomores are arguably the least anxiety-ridden of the grade levels. The class as a whole is familiar with high school routines and personnel but not yet caught up in the pressure-zone occupied by many juniors and seniors, for whom the jump-off to college and career is fast approaching.