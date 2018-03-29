Cartoon on speeding in Glendale unfair to Friedman

As the co-founder of Drive Safe Glendale, I can say that after meeting with Friedman, we found her to be extremely supportive of increased enforcement of speeding and reckless driving in Glendale. Her bill last year — AB 1393 — which would have allowed judges to impound a vehicle that is being used in street racing or if the individual has been ticketed multiple times for speeding, among other things, was passed with bipartisan support but vetoed by the governor. She also lives in Glendale and is well aware of the utter disregard for the speed limits on residential streets. She is doing her part as our elected representative.