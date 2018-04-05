City Council’s procedures in Grayson Power Plant consideration baffle reader

In Glendale, City Council meetings follow a long tradition and the mayor decides who gets to speak. At the council meeting Feb. 6 it was clear the parliamentary procedure is broken. About 500 residents of Glendale and the surrounding areas who would be affected by the Grayson expansion attended the meeting with the hopes of having a fair debate. Instead, they, and the City Council, were subject to a mind-numbing two hour presentation by GWP General Manager Steve Zurn, who was clearly trying to outlast his opponents. Citizens get 3 minutes. Zurn's advantage goes further, by virtue of being on the Glendale payroll, Zurn is allowed to present GWP's case first then take up as much time as he wants. Additionally, he is allowed entry into the council chamber long before the public and able fill up the front rows with his allies, which he did. Bizarrely, Councilman Najarian was also allowed to show an inflammatory video promoting the benefits of gas. The meeting lasted past midnight. A few stalwart citizens forced themselves to stay and be heard. To say the deck is clearly stacked in GWP's favor is an understatement.