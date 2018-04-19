Commissioner explains vote on proposals for Verdugo Park work

The northern section of the park has always been a passive park, one of very few open spaces left in our city. I drive by the park at least once nearly every day and have observed people from all parts of Glendale enjoying picnics and impromptu activities on the park's lovely grass, in the shade of its mature trees. If we lose this resource now, when and how will we ever replace it? With all the pressures on us, I suspect we never will.