GLENDALE NEWS-PRESS

Advertisement

A new Bert Ring cartoon subject might be in order, reader says

Apr 26, 2018 | 3:25 PM

Re: "Council agrees to museum lease," April 21-22:

If both the Glendale Central Library's east and south side parking lots are to be sacrificed in the fancifully "reimagined" name of more open park space — with many personal vehicle-driving patrons having no choice but to park in the dreadfully dreary confines of the Maryland Avenue parking garage — then may I suggest that a Bert Ring-like cartoon (see the weekend edition of April 21-22) depicting its own chop-down is in order!

Advertisement

Harvey Pearson

Los Feliz
Advertisement
Advertisement