A new Bert Ring cartoon subject might be in order, reader says

If both the Glendale Central Library's east and south side parking lots are to be sacrificed in the fancifully "reimagined" name of more open park space — with many personal vehicle-driving patrons having no choice but to park in the dreadfully dreary confines of the Maryland Avenue parking garage — then may I suggest that a Bert Ring-like cartoon (see the weekend edition of April 21-22) depicting its own chop-down is in order!