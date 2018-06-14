Readers weigh in on proposed projects as well as the 2nd Amendment; association invites locals to meet city manager and police chief

The city of Glendale’s Design Review Board is broken. The duty of the DRB is to review building plans concerning site plan and design issues prior to the issuance of building permits for projects without statutory exemption. On Nov. 29, 2011, the city of Glendale adopted the Comprehensive Design Guidelines, which in practice should be the guiding force behind decisions made by the DRB. What has happened as of late is that the DRB has been inconsistent in its decisions, which have forced those “losing” before the DRB to be left with either accepting the review board’s decision or filing an expensive appeal to City Council.