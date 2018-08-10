Proposed sales tax increase, South Glendale Community Plan draw writers’ ire

The approval of the South Glendale Community Plan demonstrated what I consider the dishonesty, ignorance and carelessness of at least three Glendale City Council members towards the objecting public. Even though plan is all about an increase in density, where its alternatives merely set the scope of such an increase, Councilman Ara Najarian, through his leading questions, forced the director of Community Development to state there is no such density increase involved. Interestingly, Mayor Zareh Sinanyan and Councilman Vartan Gharpetian, in what sounded to me like a rehearsed manner, confirmed it. And yet, the only difference between the “No Project” and the three alternatives for the community plan was increase of density. Shockingly, the above council members — two of whom are lawyers — reiterated the staff's illogical excuse for allowing such a dangerous plan by saying that “even with no project, Glendale will have those seven environmental impacts, albeit less.” Is that an excuse to make things worse? Najarian stretched it even further and stated that the plan will make Glendale “more enjoyable,” despite the seven adverse environmental impacts found under the environmental impact report.