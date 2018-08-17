Differing points of view on proposed sales tax boost; hillside design guidelines ignored by board

In the DRB review of the project at 1650 Cumberland Terrace, DRB members approved the project, which I believe violate the hillside design guidelines. The guidelines state that “Development shall be compatible with the surrounding neighborhood in terms of size, scale, bulk/mass …” Cumberland Terrace consists of single-story and split-level family homes only. The proposed two-story dwelling is nearly three times the size of an adjacent house and more than double the average size house on the street. The guidelines also state, “The architectural style and architectural elements … shall be compatible with surrounding neighborhood.” Roger Kiesel stated “the modern design (has a) difference in appearance from earlier construction in the neighborhood.”