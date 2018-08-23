City Council should send 2 projects back for redesigns; locals invited to Kenneth Village block party

In the case of the proposed project at 1650 Cumberland Terrace, the applicant is proposing a new two-story home of ultramodern design on a street where there are 12 one-story homes and four split-level homes due to the existing slope of the hill. The proposed home would be twice the size of the neighborhood average, which cannot be consider “compatible.” You could take the three smallest homes on the street and they would fit into the proposed new structure. The project proposed on Ard Eevin is just as offensive in its size and scale compared to its existing surroundings.