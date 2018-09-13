What will become of the children ‘stolen’ from their parents?

As a large number of children continue to linger alone in our many prisons, being punished for the sins of their parents, the following come to mind: “Paedomazoma” (Greek for “Rounding Up of Children”).
Hitler did not invent genocide and ethnic cleansing, and Trump did not invent stealing children from their parents. The Turks did both. Genocide/ethnic cleansing was done in early 20th century in Asia Minor, against the Greek populations who lived there for thousands of years (including my grandparents), and the Armenians (before Hitler). Stealing of children from their families preceded the genocide and spanned centuries.
Turkish soldiers would raid Greek towns and steal the children (“paedomazoma”). The girls would be sent to harems and to servitude. The boys would be raised under military regiment, away from family bonds, and form the most vicious and feared military units, called “yenitzars.”
We know what happened to Hitler. The question is, what will Trump do with all the children stolen from the unfortunate undocumented “alien” immigrants and asylum seekers?
I am so sad and ashamed that we are allowing such criminal acts to be done in our name.
Theodore Polychronis
Glendale