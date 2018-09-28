Retiring fire chief’s pension, sales tax measure and rent control draw letters this week

His final annual salary with the GFD was approximately $250,000, resulting in an annual pension of close to $225,000, with the city obligated for retirement benefits totaling almost $7 million if his life span is normal. Now, on top of that, he is to be the new chief of the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Department at an annual salary of nearly $200,000, plus further benefits, when he retires from that position in a decade or so. Not bad for a Sun Valley kid with only a high school diploma!