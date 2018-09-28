Retiring fire chief’s pension, sales tax measure and rent control draw letters this week

Retiring Glendale Fire Chief Greg Fish, age 52, characterized his being hired as a firefighter in 1987 as “like hitting the lottery … all the stars just lined up for me.”
Truer words were never spoken.
His final annual salary with the GFD was approximately $250,000, resulting in an annual pension of close to $225,000, with the city obligated for retirement benefits totaling almost $7 million if his life span is normal. Now, on top of that, he is to be the new chief of the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Department at an annual salary of nearly $200,000, plus further benefits, when he retires from that position in a decade or so. Not bad for a Sun Valley kid with only a high school diploma!
Noel Johnson
Glendale
--
The base sales tax rate for the state of California is 6%, plus a local rate of 1.25%, totaling 7.25%. The average sales tax rate in the state is 8.41%. Local added rates are between .15% to 3.0%. They can’t exceed 10.25% by law.
Some current city rates for comparison are: Bakersfield 7.25%; Anaheim, 7.75%; San Diego, 7.75%; Sacramento, 8.25% and San Francisco, 8.5%. Glendale is now 9.5% and if passed in November, 10.25%, the state maximum.
Having a retail business in Glendale, I am concerned about how an increase to a sales tax of 10.25% will affect other brick and mortar Glendale businesses. The Glendale City Council has very little sensitivity to the effects of high taxes on the business community where it comes to taxes and fees.
The fact is that high taxes affect sales and therefore the health of the business community. It also encourages sales outside the local community, where sales taxes are lower. Regardless, brick and mortar stores will survive, no thanks to the government. But it is time for people to keep more of their hard-earned money in their pockets or purses.
By voting no on all tax issues we will stop government from senseless decisions and overspending. Government needs to run like the private sector or like a taxpayer’s home.
Ken Grayson
Owner, Grayson’s Tune Town
Montrose
--
The Glendale City Council is considering the approval of rent control and ignoring the will of the people. The pro rent control advocates have tried for two years in a row and failed to obtain enough signatures to put the question on the ballot.
My story is a common story that many landlords share in our city.
I’ve been a landlord for over 50 years in Glendale and I have lived here since 1951. I’m 76 years old and own 17 units (not properties, 17 rentals). I have tenants that have been with me for years and years.
I’m a retired UPS driver (29 years), married with four children. I bought my first duplex in 1969. I worked about about 10 hours a day and for the first 15 years as an owner I could not afford to hire a plumber, electrician or gardener, etc., so I learned to do it myself except for extreme repairs.
My typical workday consisted of 9.5 to 10 hours of delivering packages and then before going home I’d call my wife to see if any tenant had called with a problem. About half the time, before going home I had to stop and fix a toilet, faucet, electrical switch or whatever. My days were so long that I was unable to attend any of my children’s Little League games or after-school events on Monday through Friday. I could only make the weekend activities.
Now that I can afford to hire a plumber, electrician, gardener, etc. the City Council is considering imposing rent control to limit my income on my already below market rents. The maintenance services I mentioned above, plus taxes and insurance, are always increasing.
The first noticeable sign of cities that have adopted rent control is the deterioration of rental properties. Owners cut back on exterior maintenance, painting, landscaping, etc., then the interior takes a hit. Pride of ownership goes out the window.
Glendale is a very desirable place to live. Please don’t spoil it.
Bill Fabian
Glendale