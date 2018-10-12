Mailbag: A ‘yes’ and 2 ‘no’ votes for Measure S; thoughts on new theater

There are a lot of rumors about Measure S, including that people will shop in Burbank and Pasadena to avoid paying the additional sales tax. But both cities are asking their citizens to approve the same measure. They are protecting and controlling their future from state, county and other agencies that continue to chip away at local resources. Measure H was approved by county voters and is absolutely for a good cause, but did you know that Glendale generates $10 million that is sent to the county annually? Of this $10 million, we get back less than $400,000 to support our own homeless and veteran communities. Imagine what we could have done with those funds!