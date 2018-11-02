Mailbag: Hospital’s new policy, need for more buses, proposed sales tax among issues on readers’ minds

Re: “Area doctors question restricted ICU,” Oct. 25. I am not in favor of these so-called “closed” ICU units. Dr. Dorian states that this will mean you have one quarterback running the show.
Up until now, all patients were allowed to choose their own quarterback. We would choose a doctor, develop a relationship with that doctor and entrust our lives to him or her. That doctor made it a point to not only take care of us medically but also to really get to know us and meet our families. They took that time, and because of that they truly cared about each of their patients.
Being in ICU is a frightening experience for any patient and his or her family. When in that situation one turns to their doctor who knows all about them. A doctor who has known you for years and knows your entire medical history is the reassuring voice one turns to in a time of crisis. It is his or her familiar face, familiar voice, that not only calms the patient but also calms the family. Bottom line: I want to choose my own quarterback.
Lindsay Soderlund
Glendale
--
I am currently a student at California Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, but am a resident of La Crescenta. On Oct. 16 there was a public hearing to discuss funding for potential transportation-related projects for the Arroyo Verdugo Communities Joint Powers Authority.
I believe one reason this is an important issue is that there are many students who rely on public transportation to get back and forth from home to school. It is important to have more bus services for when students are getting to school in the morning and coming from school in the afternoon. Many students are forced to wait long times for the next bus or to walk home from school.
Although this is only a small part of the proposed project, there should be more buses available to students so they can arrive to school on time and get home at a reasonable time. Meeting these needs will allow students to have more time to do homework and, more importantly, allow them to get more sleep. I am hoping officials consider all the positive ways adding more buses will affect students and schools in the local community.
Hayden Byrnes
La Crescenta
--
My family and I have been property and business owners in Glendale since well before the recession. Frankly, the only reason we are still here and thriving is because of Glendale’s friendly business etiquette.
Some would say the city’s sales tax, Measure S, is not business friendly. I disagree. We need to understand the need to take control of local revenue. Measure H, the homeless measure, passed a couple years ago by county voters and generates $10 million in Glendale for Los Angeles County coffers. We get back about $300,000. Do you know what $10 million could do for the homeless that sleep in my doorway on Brand at night? Do you know what $10 million would do for our homeless veterans and families who are struggling? But the county only gives $300,000 back to Glendale. What is that going to do?
As to business friendly, I certainly don’t want Glendale to do what the other cities around me do. Other cities require a business license that could cost thousands. And on top of that, other cities charge a gross receipts tax of 1%. If that happened, I would have to raise the price of my goods to offset the 1% and the additional cost of business that could be in the thousands. A sales tax does not impact the bottom line of a business, and what’s great about it is that it’s spread among those who come to Glendale to shop and enjoy the town.
As a family that does business in Glendale, there is a reason we’re here. It is a beautiful and safe city with a thriving economy, great schools and wonderful neighborhoods. That is the basis for a thriving economy that sustains its quality of life for me now and future generations. Vote “Yes” on Measure S. It’s common sense.
Alex A. Baroian
Glendale
--
Re: “Hecklers’ cries spur organizers to shut down Burbank congressional debate” Oct. 27. Civil discourse requires humility because we cannot learn if we are 100% certain we have all the answers. Being open-minded and being willing to listen to someone with whom you disagree could build trust, which is sorely needed is our world today.
Unfortunately, both humility and trust were in short supply in the audience at the Oct. 24 Candidates Forum held in the Burbank City Council Chambers and moderated by the League of Women Voters of Glendale/Burbank. Supporters of challengers in the race for the House of Representatives 28th and 30th Districts were so convinced their candidate is better that they felt entitled to yell and jeer at the incumbents — despite pleas from League members to stop. These angry audience members prevented their candidates from engaging in the most fundamental need of a democratic society — civil discourse and debate by candidates for public office.
Many audience members were so upset by the rude and obnoxious behavior they left the forum. League members urged the crowd to let the forum proceed without interruptions. We were not as successful as we would like but appreciate the support of Burbank police officers.
The League of Women Voters has been educating its members for nearly 100 years and has seen a lot worse, but it is still shocking when adults are unable to control their emotions in a public forum. It doubles the motivation of League members to continue our work of voter education. We want the community to have an opportunity to hear the positions and qualifications of the candidates and to debate important public policy issues.
The forum will be replayed on Burbank Channel 6 (Charter Spectrum cable) and is available on demand on Burbank’s YouTube Channel: youtube.com/watch?v=hcA4SeTAxqU&t=360s. Please watch the entire forum. It is awkward because of the interruptions, but you have the right to hear the candidates before you vote. And please do vote!
Mary L. Dickson, President
Joan Hardie, Board Member & Forum Organizer
League of Women Voters of Glendale/Burbank
--
I read with dismay that the League of Women Voters-sponsored forum featuring candidates for the 28th and 30th district had to actually be shut down due to repeated rude disruptions by hecklers in the audience.
Retired Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy recently spoke on “the importance of preserving democracy by an enlightened civic discourse. In the first part of this century we’re seeing the death and decline of democracy.” How can the citizens of Glendale and Burbank make America great again if they do not abide by the foundational principles of maintaining a democracy? You don’t need to agree, but you need to let the candidates speak their piece.
Suzanne Roberts
Glendale
--
Sacramento politicians are at it again. This time, they’re trying to scare you into believing if you don’t pay 12 cents more for a gallon of gas and $100 more in car registration fees, our roads will crumble. Never mind you already pay huge taxes at the pump to maintain our roads.
The other tactic is to guilt you by saying, “Who can possibly be against paying a few more cents to keep our roads safe?” Remember, those few cents will add up to about $700 per year. Do not let these slick politicians fool you with their propaganda. They will only continue to raid the extra funds in order to pay for their pet projects.
Don’t be deceived by these greedy politicians who will continue to raise your taxes if you let them get away with this gas tax and increase of registration fees. Vote “Yes” on Proposition 6.
Bob Tanabe
La Cañada Flintridge