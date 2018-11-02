Mailbag: Hospital’s new policy, need for more buses, proposed sales tax among issues on readers’ minds

Some would say the city’s sales tax, Measure S, is not business friendly. I disagree. We need to understand the need to take control of local revenue. Measure H, the homeless measure, passed a couple years ago by county voters and generates $10 million in Glendale for Los Angeles County coffers. We get back about $300,000. Do you know what $10 million could do for the homeless that sleep in my doorway on Brand at night? Do you know what $10 million would do for our homeless veterans and families who are struggling? But the county only gives $300,000 back to Glendale. What is that going to do?