Mailbag: Questions linger over Hoover incident and GUSD’s handling of it

On Oct. 25, we received an email from the district saying the game was canceled due to increased rumors of possible disruptions. On Oct. 28 Dr. Earl (Hoover principal) said in an email it was important we know there was no outside threat toward students or staff. On Oct. 29, statements by Supt. Roberson and GUSD board president Gregory Krikorian said the game was cancelled because of CIF violations. So, which is it? Threats, disruptions, CIF violations or district officials continuing to cover up their missteps?