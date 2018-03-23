Photo Gallery: American Idol's Anthony Fedorov leads the GCC choir in recording a new song about the Parkland, Fla. shootings

Tim Berger / Glendale News Press

Anthony Federov, left, leads a recording session at Glendale Community College for a new song written by past 'American Idol' contestant Anthony Federov about the Parkland, Fla., shooting on Thursday, March 22, 2018. The GCC choir sings back-up in a performance recorded in a classroom in the Auditorium building.

Anthony Federov, left, leads a recording session at Glendale Community College for a new song written by past 'American Idol' contestant Anthony Federov about the Parkland, Fla., shooting on Thursday, March 22, 2018. The GCC choir sings back-up in a performance recorded in a classroom in the Auditorium building. (Tim Berger / Glendale News Press)