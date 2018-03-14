Photo Gallery: Crescenta Valley students participate in nationwide gun control protest in solidarity with students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School after shooting kills seventeen

Tim Berger / Staff Photographer

Students take a short lap around the track at a student organized and lead protest in solidarity with students nationwide at Crescenta Valley High School on Wednesday, March 14, 2018. Nearly all Crescenta Valley students participated by taking a lap around half of the track, and the seventeen students killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School were recognized individually as their names were spoken with the release of a white dove. The focus of the student protest was for gun control.

