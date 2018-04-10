Sports Roundup: Crescenta Valley, Glendale girls’ lacrosse pick up big wins

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Crescenta Valley 10, West Ranch 9 (overtime): Francesca DiMundo scored the winning goal in overtime to lift the visiting Falcons in a Pacific League opener Tuesday. Crescenta Valley (7-4) got four goals from Madeline Heeg and two from Lizzie Hales.

Glendale 14, Peninsula 0: Visiting Glendale (10-2) got 13 saves from goalkeeper Lili Barker and five goals from Rachel Fong to earn a nonleague road win Tuesday. It was the first shutout in program history.

Xcaret Salvador and Jasmin Contreras finished with four goals each for Glendale.

SOFTBALL

Glendale 12, Pasadena 0 (five innings): Alyssa Wilson and Viviana Bocanegra finished with three hits apiece Tuesday to lift the visiting Nitros in a Pacific League contest.

Glendale (10-3-1, 3-2 in league) received two hits apiece from Aurora Funaro and Amanda Gonzalez. Funaro tossed a one-hitter and struck out six.

Burbank 8, Hoover 1: Hoover fell Tuesday in a Pacific League road contest at McCambridge Park. The Tornadoes are 1-8, 0-5 in league.

BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

Flintridge Prep 3, Pasadena Poly 0: AJ Nicassio collected 20 kills and seven digs Tuesday to propel visiting Flintridge Prep to a 25-14, 25-19, 25-19 Prep League victory. The Rebels (14-1, 4-0 in league) got 40 assists from Tim Treinen, nine kills from Majeed Ismail and eight from Nathan Powell.

Alemany 3, St. Francis 0: Host St. Francis fell, 25-18, 25-14, 25-21, to Alemany on Tuesday in a Mission League match. The Golden Knights are 14-8, 4-4 in league.

BOYS’ GOLF

Chadwick 197, Flintridge Prep 233: Ben Sacks carded an even-par 36 on Tuesday for Flintridge Prep in a Prep League road match at Los Verdes Golf Course in Rancho Palos Verdes. The Rebels dipped to 8-3, 0-2 in league.

BASEBALL

Crespi 6, St. Francis 0: St. Francis dropped a Mission League road contest Tuesday. St. Francis (5-10, 0-4 in league) got two hits from Jack Duncan.

Arcadia 12, Glendale 2: Host Glendale fell Tuesday in a Pacific League contest. The Nitros are 3-11-1, 0-5 in league.

BOYS’ TENNIS

Crescenta Valley 13, Glendale 5: Crescenta Valley rolled to a Pacific League road win Tuesday. The Falcons improved to 11-2, 6-1 in league.

Loyola 14, St. Francis 4: St. Francis dropped a Mission League match Tuesday. The Golden Knights dipped to 2-5, 0-4 in league.

BOYS’ TRACK AND FIELD

Flintridge Prep in Prep League cluster meet: The Rebels made a charge at archrival Pasadena Poly before ultimately taking second place on Tuesday afternoon at South Pasadena High.

Freshman Andrew Odom picked up wins in the 400-meter run and in the 800 in marks of 55.63 seconds and 2:13.80, respectively.

Carson Hasbrouck captured the 1,600 in 4:47.29, Ethan Moutes clinched the 3,200 (11:37.13) and Alex Boquet claimed the triple jump in 33 feet, 9 1/2 inches.

Flintridge Prep finished with 100 points, just behind Poly (106).

GIRLS’ TRACK AND FIELD

Flintridge Prep in Prep League cluster meet: Distances led the way for the Rebels on Tuesday as they took third at South Pasadena High.

Flintridge Prep tallied 49 points, which was behind Poly (118) and Westridge (79).

Jenna Mijares picked up a win in the 800-meter run in 2:33.03, while Sasha Codiga claimed the 1,600 in 5:33.51.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Glendale Community College 4, Antelope Valley College 3: Glendale scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to register a Western State Conference East Division win Tuesday at Stengel Field.

Lucas Sakay had a game-winning single to score Jacob Gribbin. Brandon Lewis hit a solo home run to bring Glendale (22-10, 11-1 in the division) to within 3-2 before Gribbin tied it with a double.

Sakay and Gribbin finished with three hits each.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Victor Valley College 8, Glendale Community College 5: The visiting Vaqueros dropped a Western State Conference East Division contest Tuesday. Samantha Medrano finished with two hits for Glendale (4-29-1, 1-11 in the division).