Sports Roundup: Crescenta Valley swimming sweeps Pasadena

By Staff Reports
Apr 11, 2018 | 8:40 PM

GIRLS' SWIMMING

Crescenta Valley 134, Pasadena 36: Kimmy Park won two events to lift the visiting Falcons in a Pacific League match Wednesday.

Park won the 200-yard individual medley in 2 minutes 17.32 seconds and the 50 freestyle (25.67). The Falcons improved to 5-1, 3-0 in league.

BOYS' SWIMMING

Crescenta Valley 138, Pasadena 32: Visiting Crescenta Valley cruised to a Pacific League victory Wednesday.

The Falcons improved to 6-0, 3-0 in league.

BASEBALL

St. Francis 8, Crespi 5: Senior pitcher Aaron Treloar gave up one earned run and one hit and struck out seven to propel the visiting Golden Knights in a Mission League contest Wednesday.

Christian Muro had three hits for St. Francis (6-10, 1-4 in league).

BOYS' TENNIS

St. Francis 12, Crespi 6: St. Francis posted a Mission League home win Wednesday at Scholl Canyon Tennis Center.

The Golden Knights are 3-5, 1-4 in league.

Maranatha 10, Flintridge Prep 8: Flintridge Prep (1-5) fell Wednesday in a nonleague home match at Arcadia Tennis Center.

BOYS' VOLLEYBALL

Crescenta Valley 3, Hoover 0: Crescenta Valley registered a 25-15, 25-17, 25-17 Pacific League home win Wednesday.

The Falcons improved to 10-4, 4-3 in league, while the Tornadoes dropped to 2-6, 1-6.

Burroughs 3, Glendale 0: Visiting Glendale suffered a 25-12, 25-10, 25-11 Pacific League defeat Wednesday.

