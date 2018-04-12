Sports Roundup: Crescenta Valley swimming sweeps Pasadena

GIRLS' SWIMMING
Crescenta Valley 134, Pasadena 36: Kimmy Park won two events to lift the visiting Falcons in a Pacific League match Wednesday.
Park won the 200-yard individual medley in 2 minutes 17.32 seconds and the 50 freestyle (25.67). The Falcons improved to 5-1, 3-0 in league.
BOYS' SWIMMING
Crescenta Valley 138, Pasadena 32: Visiting Crescenta Valley cruised to a Pacific League victory Wednesday.
The Falcons improved to 6-0, 3-0 in league.
BASEBALL
St. Francis 8, Crespi 5: Senior pitcher Aaron Treloar gave up one earned run and one hit and struck out seven to propel the visiting Golden Knights in a Mission League contest Wednesday.
Christian Muro had three hits for St. Francis (6-10, 1-4 in league).
BOYS' TENNIS
St. Francis 12, Crespi 6: St. Francis posted a Mission League home win Wednesday at Scholl Canyon Tennis Center.
The Golden Knights are 3-5, 1-4 in league.
Maranatha 10, Flintridge Prep 8: Flintridge Prep (1-5) fell Wednesday in a nonleague home match at Arcadia Tennis Center.
BOYS' VOLLEYBALL
Crescenta Valley 3, Hoover 0: Crescenta Valley registered a 25-15, 25-17, 25-17 Pacific League home win Wednesday.
The Falcons improved to 10-4, 4-3 in league, while the Tornadoes dropped to 2-6, 1-6.
Burroughs 3, Glendale 0: Visiting Glendale suffered a 25-12, 25-10, 25-11 Pacific League defeat Wednesday.