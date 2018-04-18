Sports Roundup: Crescenta Valley softball's Hernandez perfect against Hoover

SOFTBALL
Crescenta Valley 27, Hoover 0 (five innings): Deedee Hernandez and the Falcons continued their mastery of the Pacific League as the freshman pitcher threw a perfect game with 12 strikeouts.
Alyssa Hernandez had seven runs batted in and five hits, including a triple and home run. Ariana Chavez hit a grand slam and matched the seven RBI with three hits, Kristy Taix had four RBI, a home run and three hits and Maddie DeLeon had a homer, double and two RBI.
The Falcons improved to an impressive 18-1, 7-0 in league.
Flintridge Prep 7, Pasadena Poly 6: Melissa Grande drove in Natalie Dale for the walk-off Prep League win at home on Tuesday afternoon.
Dale had three hits, two stolen bases and a run batted in for the Rebels (3-5, 3-4 in league), while Grande had four RBI and two hits, including a bases-loaded double. Emma Stellar also drove in a run.
BASEBALL
Pasadena 2, Glendale 0: Thomas Kovarik threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing two runs on seven hits and five walks while striking out three, but it wasn't enough for the win Tuesday on the road.
Glendale dropped to 3-13-1, 0-7 in the Pacific League with Seth Harley, Darian Jenks and Daven Eidem collecting the only Nitros hits.
Burbank 11, Hoover 3: Tough times continued for the Tornadoes on the road Tuesday afternoon as they fell to 1-17, 0-7 in the Pacific League.
Chaminade 11, St. Francis 0: The Golden Knights lost Tuesday in Mission League play on the road.
Aaron Treloar and Doyle Kane had a hit and a walk each for the Golden Knights (7-11, 2-5 in league).
BOYS' VOLLEYBALL
St. Francis 3, Chaminade 0: Visiting St. Francis earned a 25-13, 25-18, 25-19 Mission League win Tuesday. The Golden Knights improved to 14-9, 5-4 in league.
BOYS' TENNIS
St. Francis 11, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 7: Host St. Francis earned a Mission League win Monday at Scholl Canyon Tennis Center. St. Francis improved to 4-7, 3-4 in league.
Pasadena Poly 11, Flintridge Prep 7: Host Flintridge Prep fell Tuesday in a Prep League match at Arcadia Tennis Center.
Burbank 18, Hoover 0: The Tornadoes dropped the Pacific League match Tuesday afternoon on the road.
GIRLS' LACROSSE
Crescenta Valley 17, La Cañada 3: Lexi Ballard finished with three goals and two assists Tuesday to spur the host Falcons in a Pacific League opener.
Crescenta Valley (9-4) received three goals from Lizzie Hales and two apiece from Allie Foster and Kelsey Duggin.
Glendale 17, Westridge 4: Xvaret Salvador collected six goals and Rachel Fong added three goals and four assists Tuesday to lift host Glendale in a Pacific League opener.
The Nitros (11-2) got three goals from Erika Lopez and two from Aaliyah Eudabe.
BOYS' LACROSSE
Village Christian 19, Glendale 9: Glendale (2-8) dropped a nonleague home match Monday. The Nitros received four goals from Jason Camacho and three from Josh Kerr.
BOYS' GOLF
Pasadena Poly 222, Flintridge Prep 225: Ben Sacks carded a four-over-par 40 on Tuesday for the Rebels in a Prep League match at Altadena Golf Course. Flintridge Prep fell to 9-4, 1-3 in league.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Glendale Community College 9, Collge of the Canyons 0: Lucas Sakay finished with three hits and two runs batted in Tuesday to spark the visiting Vaqueros to a Western State Conference East Division victory. Troy Viola had two hits and scored two runs for Glendale, which got two hits from Tom Tabak.
Glendale starting pitcher Chris Davidson went seven innings, striking out six and scattering four hits.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Glendale Community College 10, Barstow College 9: Lilia Montenegro collected three hits and scored three runs to lift Glendale to a Western State Conference East Division win Tuesday. The Vaqueros (6-30-1, 3-11 in the division) got two hits, two runs and three runs batted in from Jennifer Warren, two hits and two RBI from Madison Stilwell and two hits and two runs from Stephanie Garner.