Sports Roundup: Crescenta Valley boys’ tennis notches another league win

BOYS' TENNIS
Crescenta Valley 16, Burroughs 2: Crescenta Valley picked up a Pacific League win at home Monday. The Falcons (14-2, 10-1 in league) got a sweep in singles from Kevin Rowe (6-3, 6-1, 6-1).
GIRLS' LACROSSE
Glendale 13, Valencia Valencia: 5: Rachel Fong and Xcaret Salvador finished with six goals each Monday to lift the visiting Nitros (13-3) to a nonleague victory. Goalkeeper Lily Barker finished with six saves.
SOFTBALL
Glendale 17, Muir 5 (five innings): Glendale posted a Pacific League road win Monday. The Nitros improved to 12-5-1, 5-4 in league.
BASEBALL
Muir 8, Glendale 3: Visiting Glendale dropped a Pacific League contest Monday. The Nitros dipped to 3-15-1, 0-9 in league.
BOYS' VOLLEYBALL
Burbank 3, Glendale 2: Host Glendale pushed the Bulldogs to the limit Monday, but saw Burbank rally for a 20-25, 25-15, 25-13, 21-25, 15-9 Pacific League win.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
College of the Canyons 5, Glendale Community College 2: Glendale suffered a Western State Conference East Division road defeat Saturday. The Vaqueros fell to 25-12, 14-3 in the division.
Twitter: @TCNGrantGordon