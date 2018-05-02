Sports Roundup: Beer, Crescenta Valley baseball rolling right along in league

BASEBALL
Crescenta Valley 7, Glendale 0: Trevor Beer was his dominant self on Tuesday at Glendale High, striking out 14 in the shutout.
The Falcons (20-4, 11-0 in league), winners of 13 in a row, remained tied for first place with Arcadia as Will Grimm had a triple and double, Jake Schaffer added a triple and Vincent Parrott and Beer had runs batted in.
Glendale dropped to 3-18-1, 0-11.
Alemany 5, St. Francis 2: A five-run fifth inning doomed the Golden Knights in Mission League action on Tuesday on the road.
Mikey Kane and Matt Odom each drove in runs with John Politis notching a double and a run and Will Schmidt added a clutch diving catch in the third inning.
The Golden Knights are 8-16, 3-10.
Pasadena Poly 6, Flintridge Prep 1: The Rebels dropped their Prep League game on the road Tuesday, falling to 12-6, 4-4 in league.
Burroughs 12, Hoover 0 (five innings): Hoover dropped to 1-21, 0-11 in the Pacific League with Tuesday's loss. Luis Fernandez had Hoover's only hit.
SOFTBALL
Hoover 8, Pasadena 7: The Tornadoes prevailed in Pacific League play on Tuesday in dramatic fashion as they built a 7-2 lead only to see Pasadena tie it before scoring the game-winning run in the top of the six. Hoover improved o 4-14, 2-9 in league.
Mayfield 11, Flintridge Prep 6: The Rebels lost at home in Prep League play on Tuesday.
Olivia Stevens had a three-run home run and four runs batted in and Melissa Grande had a pair of hits. The Rebels are 8-6, 5-5 in league.
Alemany 6, Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy 3: The Tologs' tough times in the Mission League continued Tuesday at home as they fell to 10-11, 0-5 in league.
BOYS' VOLLEYBALL
Crespi 3, St. Francis 2: Visiting St. Francis saw Crespi rally for a 24-26, 25-17, 25-27, 25-22, 15-12 Mission League win Monday.
St. Francis (20-11, 6-6 in league for third place) got 44 assists from Joey Thompson and 13 kills from Guz Maltzan.
Flintridge Prep, Crescenta Valley in Crescenta Valley Tournament: Flintridge Prep and Crescenta Valley took fourth and fifth, respectively, in the event's Gold Division on Saturday.
Flintridge Prep picked up a 25-23, 25-23 win against Crescenta Valley. Thousand Oaks defeated Flintridge Prep, 25-22, 23-25, 25-10. Damien defeated Flintridge Prep 30-28, 25-19 in the third-place match.
Flintridge Prep's AJ Nicassio received all-tournament recognition.
After falling to Flintridge Prep, Crescenta Valley beat La Cañada, 25-19, 25-18. Crescenta Valley posted a 26-24, 25-21 win against Paraclete in the fifth-place contest.
Burroughs 3, Crescenta Valley 0: The Falcons lost their Pacific League finale on Tuesday, 25-14, 25-11, 25-13. Crescenta Valley dropped to 18-11, 7-5 in league.
de Toledo 3, Glendale Adventist Academy 2: The Cougars fell to 6-6, 4-4 in the International League on Tuesday with a 25-19, 19-25, 25-13, 20-25, 15-9.
