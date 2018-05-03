Sports Roundup: Crescenta Valley golf’s Kim moving on to CIF

BOYS' GOLF
Crescenta Valley in Pacific League individual final: Crescenta Valley's Peter Kim carded a one-over-par 73 on Wednesday to finish fourth at Soule Park Golf Course in Ojai.
Kim qualified for the CIF Southern Section Northern Individual, which will be held at 1 p.m. Monday at Soule. The top six from the field of 16 advanced to CIF.
Nate Frink of Crescenta Valley had an 82 and tied for 12th after finishing at 405.
St. Francis in Mission League individual final: No Golden Knights qualified for the CIF Southern Section Northern Individual Tournament on Wednesday.
Henry Fitzhugh and Lake Kim carded seven-over-par 79s on Wednesday at Brookside Golf Course No. 1. Fitzhugh and Kim finished 10th and 11th, respectively. The top nine qualified for CIF.
BASEBALL
Alemany 5, St. Francis 1: The Golden Knights scored one run in the bottom of the fourth to account for their offense in a Mission League defeat at the Glendale Sports Complex on Wednesday afternoon.
With the loss, the Golden Knights dropped to 8-16 and 3-10.
St. Monica Academy 11, Southwestern Academy 5: St. Monica collected its fifth consecutive win on Tuesday at Scholl Canyon. The Crusaders improved to 7-3, 3-0 in the Independence League.
BOYS' TENNIS
Flintridge Prep 18, Firebaugh 0: The visiting Rebels picked up a Prep League win Wednesday. Flintridge Prep improved to 4-7, 3-2 in league.
St. Francis in Mission League Tournament: No St. Francis players advanced past the first two rounds during Tuesday's event at L.A. Valley College. St. Francis singles player Ian Freer didn't participate in the tournament because of illness.
SOFTBALL
Arcadia 6, Glendale 2: The Nitros lost a crucial Pacific League game on Tuesday as they fell to 12-7-1, 5-6 in league and are two games behind Burbank (7-4 in league) and Arcadia (7-4) for third place in league with three games remaining. The top four in league are guaranteed a playoff spot.
Alyssa Wilson had three hits and a run batted in for the Nitros, while Viviana Bocanegra hit a solo home run.
Bishop Conaty-Loretto 19, Holy Family 10: The Gaels lost in Horizon League play Tuesday to drop to 1-12, 0-9 in league.
BOYS' VOLLEYBALL
St. Monica Academy 3, Lycee International of Los Angeles 0: The Crusaders closed out the regular season Wednesday afternoon with a 25-17, 25-19, 25-23 win.
St. Monica is 11-4 and finished 10-2 for second place in the International League.