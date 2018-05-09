Sports Roundup: Crescenta Valley’s Shaheen dives to 2nd in DII

GIRLS' DIVING
Crescenta Valley at CIF Southern Section Division II Diving Championships: Last season's CIF champion Katelynn Shaheen fell just a little short in the defense of her title in taking second place to Long Beach Millikan's Jenna Sonnenberg on Monday afternoon at Riverside City College.
The junior tallied 490.90 points and was just nipped by Sonnenberg (514.30) for the title.
"It's a friendly, but very competitive rivalry that she has with [Sonnenberg]," Crescenta Valley coach Peter Kim. "It's one of those things with who brings a little more extra at the right time. Out of 11 dives, you have to have a little luck on your side and it wasn't anything that Katie didn't do, [Sonnenberg] just did a little more."
Last season, Shaheen defeated Sonnenberg, 478.45-477.30, for the Division II title. Shaheen has finished first or second since her freshman year.
Crescenta Valley junior Isabelle Jewett finished 19th with 249 points.
BOYS' VOLLEYBALL
Bishop Montgomery 3, Crescenta Valley 0: The Falcons lost on the road Tuesday in CIF Southern Section Division II first-round action, 25-21, 25-22, 25-17.
Crescenta Valley finished the season at 19-12. On Saturday, the Falcons defeated Long Beach Poly on Saturday in a wild-card match, 24-26, 23-25, 25-16, 25-16, 15-10.
Redlands 3, Glendale Adventist Academy 0: The Cougars fell short in their CIF Southern Section Division V first-round bid on the road, 25-8, 25-14, 25-19.
The Cougars finished their season at 6-8.
Milken Community 3, St. Monica Academy 0: St. Monica saw its season end Monday with a 25-13, 25-23, 25-20 loss in a CIF Southern Section Division V wild-card match at New Revelation Baptist Church in Pasadena.
The Crusaders (11-5) got 12 kills from Peter Ford and five blocks apiece from Abe Lemmon and Freddy Sayegh.
SOFTBALL
Crescenta Valley 12, Hoover 0 (five innings): Emily Mulcahey went the distance for the abbreviated shutout and allowed only two hits and had five strikeouts.
Crescenta Valley (23-2, 12-1 in Pacific League) remained in a tie with Burroughs for first place and got two home runs, three runs and four runs batted in from Maddie DeLeon. Mulcahey also went three for three with four RBI and Jennie Chacon had two hits and an RBI.
Hoover dropped to 4-17, 2-11.
Flintridge Prep 16, Westridge 0 (five innings): Olivia Stevens had three hits and three runs batted in as the Rebels won in a Prep League rout Tuesday on the road to improve to 9-7, 6-6.
Natalie Dale also had three hits and made two unassisted double plays at shortstop, while Kate Huntley earned the win in the circle as Westridge was held to three hits.
Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy 3, Louisville 0: Visiting Flintridge Sacred Heart picked up a Mission League win Monday. The Tologs improved to 11-12, 1-6 in league.
Burbank 9, Glendale 0: Glendale fell Tuesday in a Pacific League road contest. The Nitros dipped to 13-8-1, 6-7 in league.
BASEBALL
Glendale 3, Hoover 0: The Nitros earned their first Pacific League win of the season and snapped a 15-game losing streak with Tuesday's rivalry win.
Thomas Kovarik threw six innings of scoreless ball for the victory, allowing four hits and three walks while striking out nine. Nate Burke threw a scoreless seventh inning for the save, allowing two hits but striking out the side to preserve the win.
Daven Eidem had two runs, two hits and three stolen bases, Ethan Aldrete knocked in two runs and scored another and Darian Jenks also knocked in a run for Glendale (4-19-1, 1-12 in league).
Hoover (1-23, 0-13) lost for the 17th straight game.
St. Francis 8, Loyola 5: Host St. Francis notched a Mission League home victory Monday at the Glendale Sports Complex. The Golden Knights are 9-18, 4-12 in league.
Aaron Treloar pitched six innings and allowed five runs (three earned), six hits and four walks with six strikeouts. Tanner Tomko earned the save with a scoreless seventh.
Treloar added a triple, double, three runs batted in and a run, Doyle Kane had three hits and two RBI, Matt Odom tallied a pair of hits, including a triple, and two runs scored and Christian Muro had two runs and an RBI.