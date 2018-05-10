Sports Roundup: St. Monica’s Escovar, Flintridge Prep’s Chen lead CIF swimming qualifiers

BOYS' SWIMMING
Flintridge Prep at CIF Southern Section Division III preliminaries: Winston Chen stood tall as the junior had a hand in all three championship qualifications for the Rebels finals out of Wednesday evening's action at Riverside City College.
Chen placed second in the 100-yard backstroke in 51.81 seconds, which puts him right behind Windward's Ethan Webster (50.90).
Chen also placed seventh in the 200-yard freestyle in 1:44.07 and joined with Brett Bell, Matt Ng and Oliver Brookbanks to finish eighth in the 200 medley relay in 1:40.36.
Chen, Bell, Oliver Brookbanks and Ben Brookbanks joined forces in the 400 freestyle and placed 11th to advance into the consolation finals. Other consolation finalists include Bell in the 100 backstroke (13th, 56.03) and Ng in the 100 backstroke (16th, 1:03.02).
The Division III Championships are set for Thursday at 5 p.m.
GIRLS' SWIMMING
Flintridge Prep at CIF Southern Section Division III preliminaries: The Rebels qualified five entrants into championship events out of Wednesday evening's action at Riverside City College.
Juniors Emily Alameddine and Emily Jacobs led the way as they paired up to place fifth in the 200-yard medley relay in 1 minute, 52.87 seconds along with teammates Charlotte Stipanov and Makena Walklett. The Emilys also joined with Makena and Devyn Walklett to finish fifth in the 400-yard freestyle relay in 3:44.50.
Alameddine also qualified to the championship finals by taking seventh in the 200 freestyle (1:55.87) and ninth in the 100 freestyle (52.98). Jacobs turned in the highest finish of any Rebel by taking fourth in 100 breaststroke in 1:55.87.
Walklett earned a spot to the consolation championships in the 200 individual medley by taking 10th in 2:13.36, while Stipanov earned 12th in the 100 backstroke (1:02.17).
The Division III Championships are set for Thursday at 5 p.m.
St. Monica Academy at CIF Southern Section Division IV prelims: Sophomore Isabella Escovar qualified in two events to the CIF finals for the Crusaders on Wednesday at Riverside City College.
Escovar, a two-time finalist last season, placed third in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2 minutes, 15.36 seconds, which topped her seeded mark of 2:17.52. Escobar also placed fifth in the 100 butterfly in a time of 1:00.55, which just clipped her seeded time of 1:00:78.
Escovar earned advancement to Friday afternoon's Division IV championships in Riverside at 5.
"We're pretty excited with the results," said St. Monica Academy coach Christina Escovar, mother of Isabella. "Christina had a personal-best time in the 200 IM in the morning and we're looking forward to seeing what she can do."
BOYS' TENNIS
Anaheim Canyon 11, St. Francis 7: The visiting Golden Knights (5-10) saw their season conclude Wednesday with a CIF Southern Section Division II first-round defeat.
St. Francis received three wins in singles each from Ian Freer (6-0, 6-0, 6-0) and Shahan Derbedrosian (6-0, 7-6(7-3), 6-1).
BASEBALL
Loyola 7, St. Francis 2: Doyle Kane and Jack Duncan each had doubles and drove in a run in Wednesday's Mission League loss on the road.
St. Francis is 9-19, 4-13 in league.
SOFTBALL
Notre Dame 5, Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy 4: The Tologs rallied with two runs in the seventh but came up short on Wednesday in a Mission League road game. The Tologs concluded their season at 11-12, 1-7 in league.