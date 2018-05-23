Sports Roundup: Glendale college’s Lopez, Cazares notch two All-American finishes apiece

MEN'S TRACK AND FIELD
Glendale Community College at CCCAA State Finals: The Vaqueros tied for 12th with Cuesta College with 17 points at the conclusion of the two-day event on Saturday evening.
Chico State-bound sophomore Raymond Lopez earned a pair of All-American efforts, first by taking second in the 10,000-kilometer run in 31 minutes, 36.63 seconds. Lopez also finished fifth in the 5K in 15:49.19.
Sophomore Paulo Vazquez, a Glendale High graduate, earned the last male All-American honor by finishing sixth in the 1,500 in 3:59.46. Carlos Rivera took seventh in the 1,500 in 3:59.92.
WOMEN'S TRACK AND FIELD
Glendale Community College at CCCAA State Finals: The Vaqueros capped the year by finishing in a three-way 21st-place tie with eight points.
Those eight points were courtesy of freshman Jennifer Cazares, who posted two All-American efforts in which she took fourth in the 10,000-meter run in 40 minutes, 12.22 seconds and sixth in the 5K in 19:07.09.