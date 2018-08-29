Sports Roundup: Crescenta Valley volleyball opens league with victory

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Crescenta Valley d. Glendale, 26-24, 20-25, 25-16, 25-18: The Falcons kicked off Pacific League play with a win against the Nitros on Tuesday.
Lizzy Kerman had 14 kills and 13 digs and Teny Noordermeer had 11 kills and three aces to lead the Falcons (2-1).
Burroughs d. Hoover, 25-10, 25-9, 25-12: The Tornadoes came up short in their Pacific League opener against the host Indians on Tuesday.
Holy Family d. Marshall Fundamental,, 25-12, 25-14, 25-16: Meghann Velasquez had seven aces, 19 digs and nine kills to propel the visiting Gaels to a nonleague win Monday.
Kaylee Hernandez contributed three aces and 21 digs for Holy Family, which got nine blocks and seven kills from Cyndel Lopez.
Holy Family in Desert Christian Tournament: Holy Family fell, 25-19, 25-15, to Southlands Christian on Saturday in the championship match of the Desert Christian Tournament’s Gold Division Tournament.
Meghann Velasquez had eight kills and eight digs and Michelle Barraza contributed 13 assists for Holy Family.
The Gaels recorded a 25-19, 25-22 semifinal win versus Excelsior Charter, getting 14 kills and 12 digs from Velasquez and 14 assists and six digs from Barraza.
Holy Family earned a 25-19, 25-21 tournament win against Palmdale Aerospace Academy. Kaylee Hernandez finished with 12 digs, Velasquez had eight kills and Barraza contributed 11 assists.
Velasquez and Hernandez received all-tournament honors.
GIRLS’ GOLF
Crescenta Valley, Glendale in Pacific League Meet No. 1: The Falcons placed third in the event Tuesday at Altadena Golf Course.
The Nitros didn’t have enough golfers for an official score.
Arcadia was first with a 221, followed by Burroughs (225) and Crescenta Valley (293).
For Crescenta Valley, Eliana Kim had a 11-over par 48 and was followed by Kora Chiu (46), Lynna Chung (50), Cat Junio (52) and Katie Bernabe (66).
Glendale received a 65 from Arpi Stepanyan, 68 from Nicole Ser Nanukyan, 73 from Gabby Agharian and a 77 from Nukki Harrigan.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
Flintridge Prep 10, Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy 8: The host Rebels posted a nonleague win Tuesday at Arcadia Tennis Center.
BOYS’ WATER POLO
Glendale 18, J.W. North 13: Glendale began its season Tuesday with a nonleague home victory.
MEN’S SOCCER
Fullerton College 4, Glendale Community College 0: The host Vaqueros began their season Tuesday with a nonconference defeat at Sartoris Field.