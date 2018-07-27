All-Area Baseball First Team

Beau Barry, Senior, Utility, St. Monica Academy: The Independence League Most Valuable Player and All-CIF first-teamer turned in a terrific season as he hit .534 with 24 RBI, 18 runs, 15 stolen bases, four home runs and eight doubles.
Connor Buchanan, Junior, Outfielder, La Cañada: Versatile talent shined despite team struggling as he hit .382 (26 for 68) with 11 runs, 17 RBI and 14 extra-base hits, while going 2-2 with two saves, a 2.14 ERA and 29 strikeouts to eight walks in 19 2/3 innings.
Nick Davis, Senior, Utility, Flintridge Prep: An All-Prep League second-team selection who batted .314 with 20 runs and 13 RBI and also went 2-2 with a 2.65 ERA with 44 strikeouts in 37 innings.
Daven Eidem, Senior, Infielder, Glendale: Overlooked as Nitros struggled, but had an outstanding year as the first-team All-Pacific League pick set a school record with 23 stolen bases, hit .349, scored 16 runs to go with nine RBI and had a .494 on-base percentage.
Brian Erickson, Senior, Outfielder, Crescenta Valley: An offensive force and a plus-centerfielder with a cannon for an arm, the first-team All-Pacific League and All-CIF pick hit .402 (35 for 87) with 12 doubles, 29 RBI, 24 runs, 15 walks, a .514 on-base percentage and was clutch one way or the other in CV’s postseason run.
Brian Garcia, Sophomore, Shortstop, Burroughs: All-Pacific League second-teamer hit .293 (27 for 92) with 23 runs, eight RBI, 16 walks, a .425 on-base percentage and eight stolen bases.
Brian Ghattas, Junior, Catcher, Crescenta Valley: Became a huge asset behind the plate and earned first-team All-Pacific League nod. Also did plenty at the plate with a .338 (26 for 77) average, 16 RBI, 20 runs, 14 walks and a .474 on-base percentage.
Ryan Graves, Junior, Pitcher, La Cañada: A down season for the Spartans, as evidenced by standout’s 2-7 record, didn’t stop him from returning to All-Area team with 2.43 ERA, 44 strikeouts to only 14 walks across 63 1/3 innings.
Will Grimm, Sophomore, Pitcher, Crescenta Valley: A sensational breakout season was had by the first-team All-Pacific League and second-team All-CIF pick. At the plate, he hit .372 (35 of 94) with 17 RBI, 27 runs, 18 walks and a .500 on-base percentage. On the mound, he was 9-1 with a 1.75 ERA over 64 innings with 58 strikeouts.
Vincent Parrott, Sophomore, Infielder, Crescenta Valley: An All-Pacific League second-teamer with first-team talent and numbers as he hit .351 (34 for 97) with 17 RBI, 32 runs, 18 walks and a .448 on-base percentage.
Aidan Schraeder, Senior, Outfielder, Flintridge Prep: All-around athletic standout was a versatile talent on the diamond as he concluded a decorated baseball run as an All-Prep League first-team honoree. He batted .365 with five home runs, eight doubles, 26 runs and 25 runs batted in. Also stole 12 bases and pitched 44 innings with a 3.98 ERA.
Aaron Treloar, Senior, Utility, St. Francis: A first-team All-Mission League selection hit .333 (29 for 87) with 10 runs and 20 runs batted in. On the mound, he had a 3.90 ERA with 40 strikeouts across 41 1/3 innings.
Tai Walton, Junior, Infielder, La Cañada: The All-Rio Hondo League first-team pick put up great numbers as he hit .392 (31 for 79) with 23 runs, 10 RBI, 14 stolen bases, 19 walks and a .525 on-base percentage.
Coach of the Year
Phil Torres, Crescenta Valley
For the first time in quite some time, the Falcons were the underdogs in the Pacific League. However, they knocked off archrival Arcadia, sweeping through the season-ending series to win an undefeated league crown. After his team won its third straight league championship, Torres’ squad defeated Lakewood and Fountain Valley to advance to the CIF Southern Section Division II quarterfinals for the first time since 2015.