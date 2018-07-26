All-Area Baseball Second Team

Nicco Chuidian, Junior, Pitcher, Burroughs
Did it all for Indians as he posted a 5-5 record with 3.20 ERA and hit .295 (13 for 44) with 12 runs and 10 RBI.
Matthew Diaz, Senior, Catcher, Burroughs
Underrated backstop posted a .353 (24 for 68) average with with nine runs, six RBI and .457 on-base percentage with only two errors.
Mark Golbranson, Junior, Infielder, St. Monica Academy
All-Independence League first-team pick and All-CIF Southern Section Division VII second-teamer made things happen as he hit .414 with 10 doubles, four triples, 17 RBI, 23 runs and 28 stolen bases.
Ben Grable, Sophomore, Utility, Flintridge Prep
Batted .368 with 21 runs, 12 RBI, 12 stolen bases and picked up All-Prep League first-team accolades.
Julian Jaramillo, Junior, Infielder, Burroughs
Overlooked Indian had a productive season in which he hit .359 (23 for 64) with 15 RBI, 19 runs and a .463 on-base percentage.
Isaac Jung, Sophomore, Outfielder, Crescenta Valley
Second-team All-Pacific League pick was a plus-defender who hit .284 (23 for 81) with a .374 on-base percentage, 12 runs and 10 RBI.
Doyle Kane, Junior, Outfielder, St. Francis
Second-team All-Mission League honoree hit .318 (27 for 85) with nine runs, 15 RBI and a .394 on-base percentage. In league, Kane had a team-high 20 hits and batted .392 with nine RBI.
Christian Muro, Senior, Infielder, St. Francis
Talented shortstop hit .300 (27 for 90) to go with 20 runs, nine RBI, 12 walks, a .411 on-base percentage and five stolen bases.
Andrew Nomoto, Senior, Infielder, La Cañada
All-Rio Hondo League second-team selection had some impressive numbers, starting with 26 RBI to go with a .321 (26 for 81) average, 13 runs, 13 walks, a .412 on-base percentage and eight stolen bases.
Max Rosenfeld, Junior, Utility, Flintridge Prep
All-Prep League second-team honoree batted .400 with 22 runs, 19 RBI and nine stolen bases while adding a 2-1 record, 2.55 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 22 innings on the mound.
Matthew Shaugabay, Senior, Utility, Burbank
All-Pacific League first-teamer hit .288 (15 for 52) with 10 runs, eight RBI, six stolen bases and a .403 on-base percentage and made just one error.
John Short, Sophomore, Outfielder, St. Monica Academy
All-Independence League first-team pick put up spectacular numbers as he hit .408 with 10 RBI and, on the mound, went 5-0 with a 1.25 ERA.
Christian Stamos, Senior, Pitcher, St. Francis
Workhorse on mound was a second-team All-Mission League pick with a 5-3 record, 4.20 ERA and 48 strikeouts over 55 innings.