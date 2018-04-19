All-Area Girls’ Basketball First Team

The Indians seemed nowhere near a Pacific League crown at the league midway point as the squad was 4-3. Yet, Burroughs rallied for an incredible 7-0 run over the second half with victories over Crescenta Valley and Glendale to finish 11-3 in league and forge a split of the league title. Burroughs also went 1-1 in the postseason and was one of only two league teams out of five to win a postseason game.