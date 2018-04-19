All-Area Girls’ Basketball First Team

Faith Boulanger, Freshman, Forward, Burroughs
Pacific League first-team and All-CIF Southern Section second-team selection was a key contributor for the Indians as she averaged 12.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.1 blocks per game in helping Burroughs to a Pacific League tri-championship.
Tess Oakley-Stilson, Senior, Guard, La Cañada
Steady contributor was named the Rio Hondo League Most Valuable Player and finished with a team-leading 14 points, along with five rebounds, 3.1 steals and 2.1 assists per game as the Spartans won a third straight league title. The senior was also named to the All-CIF Southern Section Division II-A second team.
Jillian Yanai, Senior, Guard, Glendale
The Pacific League Player of the Year averaged 16 points, seven rebounds, 4.1 assists and 3.3 steals per game for a Nitros team that graduated several key players, but still won its first league title since 1992. The senior was named an All-CIF Southern Section Division II-A second-team honoree.
Osanna Tirityan, Junior, Guard, Burbank
For a third straight year, the Bulldogs' top scorer was selected to the All-Area team after being tabbed a Pacific League first-team choice. She averaged 16.1 points, 10.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.5 steals per game.
Melissa Zozulenko, Freshman, Guard, Providence
Can't-miss freshman was the co-Liberty League Player of the Year and averaged 16.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.6 steals and 2.3 assists a game for Pioneers, who won league, advanced to the Division IV-A semifinals and played in the state playoffs.She was also named an All-CIF Southern Section Division IV-A first-team selection.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Vicky Oganyan, Burroughs
The Indians seemed nowhere near a Pacific League crown at the league midway point as the squad was 4-3. Yet, Burroughs rallied for an incredible 7-0 run over the second half with victories over Crescenta Valley and Glendale to finish 11-3 in league and forge a split of the league title. Burroughs also went 1-1 in the postseason and was one of only two league teams out of five to win a postseason game.