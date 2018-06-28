Flintridge Prep football looks for leadership

En route to a high school football career in which he set then-CIF Southern Section records for career yards (5,998) and touchdowns (94), Flintridge Prep coach Russell White enjoyed several huge games all throughout the Southland, including at St. Francis High’s Friedman Field.
So, when the Rebels third-year coach returned to St. Francis’ home field for spring practice as renovations are made at Flintridge Prep, the former Crespi High phenom running back couldn’t help but reminisce.
“It’s funny to be back on this field,” White said. “I used to torch this place up. I had a couple of runs on this sideline and I had a couple of runs on that sideline. I remember doing a dance on this field, so I had a great time at St. Francis. I love being back and it’s hard not to think back.”
Three decades earlier, White was a decorated running back who found his way to the University of California Berkeley.
This spring practice, White filled in at linebacker on a few plays and at defensive back on a couple of others as the eight-man Rebels practiced with 16 to 18 players on a Tuesday afternoon.
White’s performance and reflexes drew mixed reviews.
“He looks good; he still looks like he could strap it on,” said Rebels junior Ben Grable, who figures to play this season at wide receiver and linebacker.
Third-year starting quarterback John Lytle, a two-time All-Area selection, was not as impressed.
“He can’t move very well, so I liked him out there,” Lytle said. “He got burned a couple of times.”
Lytle and White arrived at varsity in the same offseason and the duo has combined for more than 4,000 passing yards and 72 touchdowns over the last two seasons.
Even with that success, Lytle looked for more help from a former All-Area pick in Maranatha’s Andrew Ellfers, a standout at Azusa Pacific University and member of the Frankfurt Universe German football team.
“I worked a lot with him and he’s been training me,” Lytle said. “I’ve learned a lot from him and I’m training to throw as much as possible. His training has helped a lot.”
As practice finished, Lytle and Grable stayed an extra half-hour working on routes. Two of the more senior members on the team were in agreement on the need for leadership – even in the spring.
“We want to make sure all the guys understand the scheme and understand what we’re trying to do,” Grable said. “We want to come out and work hard every day. If you don’t understand what’s going on, ask questions, but always work hard and respect each other.”
One person brought in to demonstrate that work ethic was Rebels 2017 alumnus Nathan Gi.
The former tight end and defensive end had his football season cut short when he tore up his knee in the fourth game of the 2016 campaign.
“This is a great culture and it’s fun to be a part of this,” Gi said. “To come back and see the guys working hard, if I can help, I will.”
Everyone was on the same page in one project Tuesday afternoon as incoming senior AJ Nicassio walked by practice to say hello to White and his former teammates.
The three-sport star has committed to play volleyball and basketball next season, but is on the fence on whether he wants to return to play football.
“I’m praying he’ll come back. Print that,” White said. “I’m praying upstairs because I need that guy. Hey, look, the guys want him to come back and we can use him. Honestly, it’s up to him. We’d love to have him and we’ll leave the door open if he’s interested. Until then, we’ll keep getting ready for the season.”