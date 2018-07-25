A lot of changes as St. Francis football rolls out 2018 schedule

So, as St. Francis is coming off a phenomenally successful campaign in which it went 12-2, 4-1 in the Angelus League for second place and marched to the CIF Southern Section Division III title game, it will need to take a vastly different road to reclaim last year’s success. Not to mention, it will be vying for a spot in the Division II playoffs, as well, as it was bumped up per CIF realignment.