All-Area Softball Second Team

Natalie Bitetti, Sophomore, Infielder, Crescenta Valley: Second-team All-Pacific League pick made things happen as she scored 36 runs, hit .461 (41 for 89) and tallied 19 RBI.
Alex Davis, Junior, Outfielder, Burbank: An All-Pacific League first-teamer who hit .366 with 23 runs, 19 RBI, three home runs and 12 stolen bases.
Aurora Funaro, Junior, Pitcher, Glendale: Excelled in circle and at plate as first-team All-Pacific League pick posted 1.79 ERA with 14-8 record with 154 strikeouts across 105 1/3 innings with 19 walks and hit .343 (24 for 70) with 22 RBI and 14 runs.
Taryn Harris, Senior, Catcher, La Cañada: Outstanding defensive presence was a first-team All-Rio Hondo League pick who also hit .323 with 11 runs and 24 RBI.
Peyton Hause, Junior, Infielder, Crescenta Valley: Falcons mainstay was a second-team All-Pacific League selection with a .341 (29 for 85) average, 29 RBI and 28 runs.
Alli Lombardo, Senior, Infielder, Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy: An All-Mission League second-team pick who tallied a .432 (35 for 81) average with 22 runs, 23 RBI and a 5-2 record in the circle.
Devon Medina, Freshman, Utility, Crescenta Valley: Another fabulous freshman for the Falcons, the All-Pacific League second-team pick batted .351 with 26 RBI, 17 runs and 10 doubles.
Esme Piedra, Senior, Infielder, Glendale: All-Pacific League second-team selection wrapped up a fine career with Nitros as she hit .542 (32 for 59) with 21 runs, 19 RBI, 13 extra-base hits and a .614 on-base percentage.
Alyssa Porras, Junior, Pitcher, Burbank: Held own against Pacific League heavyweights, earned league honorable mention and was 11-5 with a 1.94 earned-run average, 76 strikeouts and 27 walks in 111 2/3 innings.
Maddy Reilly, Senior, Outfielder, La Cañada: An All-Rio Hondo League first-team honoree who hit .453 with 22 runs and 16 RBI.
Mia Storer, Junior, Outfielder, Burroughs: All-Pacific League first-team selection was an excellent fielder who batted .450 with 18 hits, 13 runs and five RBI in the regular season.
Hannah Talavera, Senior, Utility, Burroughs: Through regular season, the All-Pacific League second-team pick had a .393 average with 24 hits, 14 runs and 13 RBI.
Cate Ziegler, Sophomore, Utility, Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy: Overlooked talent batted .390 (23 for 59) with 25 runs, 13 RBI, 14 doubles, 14 walks and a .538 on-base percentage.