Glendale golfer Alaan advances in CIF Northern Individual Tournament

With the wind starting to swirl and the temperature rising in the heart of the Ojai Valley in Ventura County, Elis Alaan could feel the tension building ever so slightly.

Making her first appearance in the CIF Southern Section Northern Individual Regional on Monday at Soule Park Golf Course, the Glendale High senior had to overcome one final obstacle in her quest to extend her season.

Alaan cleared the last hurdle on her final hole, as she made a 20-foot shot for birdie on the par-four 12th to shoot a four-over-par 76. Alaan, who will attend Morehead State University next fall, finished tied for 27th and will move on to the CIF Individual Finals, which will take place Nov. 2 at River Ridge Golf Course in Oxnard.

Alaan, who became the first Nitro to advance to the individual final since Tammy Panich in 2008, had a double-bogey on the par-three 10th hole before recording a par on the par-five 11th hole.

Alaan, who also competes on the school’s boys’ team, hit a tee shot on the 12th hole that veered to the right. She then had a shot that went over a tree and landed on the green before draining a 20-foot shot to advance.

“Everything was so crazy over those last three holes,” Alaan said. “I was a shot over after nine and I had to make a move at some point.

“It was getting hotter out there and I put all of my focus into making that last shot. I was happy to make it and it’s the highlight of my career. It was awesome going up against so many great golfers and it’s an experience I’ll never forget.”

The cut was 77. The top 36 from the field of 128 advanced to the next stage.

“I thought she did a great job of staying composed out there in all of those kind of conditions,” Glendale coach Anthony Mohr said. “She more than held her own at the end.

“It was great to see her make that shot at the end. She started off her round with a couple of pars and then had a couple of bogeys. She found a way at the end to remain focused and find a way to put things together.”

Zoe Campos of West Ranch carded a 68 to finish first.

