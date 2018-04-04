All-Area Boys' Basketball Player of the Year: Pezeshkian shoots and shines for Crescenta Valley

Spectators often rose from their seats when Arman Pezeshkian had the ball with time winding down in a game.
The noisy crowds were in suspense, waiting to see what the Crescenta Valley High boys' basketball player would do in a split second to put the Falcons in position to win.
"There's so much to pay attention to and you can't lose your focus, especially in the close games," said Pezeshkian, a senior guard. "You learn about being ready for any and all situations.
"It can be a quick release off a dribble or finding an open lane or getting outside to take a three-pointer. You want those moments and you want to help your team win. It's a great experience."
Pezeshkian brought the characteristics of an ideal player to the court throughout the season. He learned his roles on offense and defense and provided the Falcons with leadership. Outside of practices and games, Pezeshkian devoted time to make himself a well-rounded athlete.
"You always try to make time to work on things," Pezeshkian said. "You can work on finding ways to study the game, watch tape and then do repetitions. You want to strive to be a complete player and help encourage your teammates to also improve."
Pezeshkian brought those qualities to the Falcons throughout the season.
Crescenta Valley finished 16-13, 8-6 for third place in the competitive Pacific League and reached the second round of the CIF Southern Section Division II-A playoffs, falling to Riverside Poly. The scoring dynamo averaged a team-high 25.3 points per game and broke the mark for most three-pointers made in a season with 102 while scoring 30-or-more points in a game 12 times. Pezeshkian contributed 4.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest and was selected to the all-league first team.
It's because of those accomplishments and more that Pezeshkian has been voted the 2017-18 All-Area Boys' Basketball Player of the Year by the sports writers and editor of the Burbank Leader, Glendale News-Press and La Cañada Valley Sun. Pezeshkian is the first Crescenta Valley player to be bestowed with the honor since Cole Currie in 2013.
Pezeshkian often found himself at center stage against quality teams, including powerhouse Pasadena, which won the league championship and advanced to the Division I championship game.
Pezeshkian turned in an impressive effort against Pasadena, which featured UNLV-bound Bryce Hamilton, on Jan. 3. He scored a game-high 39 points to propel the Falcons to a 65-60 home victory. Pezeshkian made eight three-pointers for Crescenta Valley, which ended a six-game losing streak against Pasadena.
"That was such an incredible game," Pezeshkian said. "It's a league-opening game and there are a lot of people there.
"Pasadena is one of our biggest competitors and you can't help but get locked in. A lot of things went well for the team and I in that game and it was great to finally beat Pasadena."
Crescenta Valley coach Shawn Zargarian still marvels at Pezeshkian's performance.
"Arman went toe-to-toe with Bryce and he came up with some very clutch shots," Zargarian said. "He had a game earlier in the season when he scored 38 against Campbell Hall, but this was more impressive. Plus, it came against a league rival.
"He's an amazing player. Sometimes I'd look at the score book after a game and ask myself how did he just do that? I've been lucky enough to coach a lot of great players here, but I never coached a player like Arman."
Pezeshkian also shined in the playoffs, averaging 24 points over two contests.
In a first-round road game against Santa Ana Foothill on Feb. 14, Pezeshkian made the go-ahead basket with 2.8 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to lift Crescenta Valley to a 60-57 win. Pezeshkian also eclipsed the team three-pointer record, which was previously held by Adam Jacobsen at 99.
"That was such a crazy back-and-forth game," Pezeshkian said. "I looked up at the clock quickly to see how much time was left and I made a fade-away shot from the baseline. It was also great to set the record, so a lot of things worked out.
"You live for shots like that in a nerve-wracking but fun game. You have to learn how to stay calm and think about the situation"
Crescenta Valley senior guard Christopher Arzoumanian, an all-league pick who averaged 11.9 points per game, said Pezeshkian brought star quality to the Falcons.
"All you have to do is look at the Pasadena and Foothill games to see how he could take charge in key points of the game," Arzoumanian said. "Arman found a way to put everything together.
"It wasn't just scoring. Arman brought us back in a lot of games, played good defense and rebounded well. He also took a lot of charges. He did it all year long and he's definitely a special player."
