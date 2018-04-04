All-Area Boys' Basketball Player of the Year: Pezeshkian shoots and shines for Crescenta Valley

Crescenta Valley finished 16-13, 8-6 for third place in the competitive Pacific League and reached the second round of the CIF Southern Section Division II-A playoffs, falling to Riverside Poly. The scoring dynamo averaged a team-high 25.3 points per game and broke the mark for most three-pointers made in a season with 102 while scoring 30-or-more points in a game 12 times. Pezeshkian contributed 4.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest and was selected to the all-league first team.