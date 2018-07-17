Crescenta Valley 9-11 All-Stars baseball goes down battling in Section 2 Tournament

With regard to the Crescenta Valley 9-11 All-Stars baseball team, it picked up some valuable experience throughout the Section 2 Tournament.
Though Crescenta Valley lost all three of its pool-play contests, the squad battled against some high-caliber competition.
Crescenta Valley saw its run come to a close Monday following a 4-3 defeat against Quartz Hill at Tehachapi Little League Fields.
Crescenta Valley, the District 16 champion, rallied from a 3-0 deficit to tie the contest at 3 in the fifth inning. Quartz Hill, the District 51 representative, won the game in the bottom of the sixth.
Crescenta Valley pulled to within 3-1 on a run-scoring double by Otto Cohen. Luca Terenzi made it 3-2 on a groundout and a sacrifice fly by Jake Mucic tied it at 3.
“It’s a tough loss, but I liked the way we battled throughout against Quartz Hill,” Crescenta Valley coach Larry Terenzi said. “I thought we played with aggression and had that fire in us, not just against Quartz Hill but in our other games.
“The guys have a much better understanding and have gained a lot of experience along the way. We saw what it’s like to play at that next level and you see what it takes to compete.”
Crescenta Valley began the tournament Saturday with a 6-3 defeat against Sierra Madre, which captured the District 17 championship.
Crescenta Valley suffered a 13-4 loss versus Encino, which won the District 40 title, on Sunday.
“I think we were a little nervous and shaky in the first game,” Terenzi said. “In the Encino game, we jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning before Encino went to work.
“I really started to see the improvement late in the game [against Sierra Madre] and then to the next game. We were able to come out of our district as champions and now we’ll look to keep on developing. We’re heading down the right path.”