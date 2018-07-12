Burbank 8-10 All-Stars fend off Crescenta Valley again for D16 title

Burbank, which was 4-0 in the tournament, was held hitless until the sixth inning, but still carried a 2-1 lead into the final frame. With one out, Burbank’s Noah Porter collected his team’s first hit of the contest. Burbank’s Henry English hit a double to center field that scored Porter from second. Jeremy Lee came to the plate next and hammered a double to left-center field. His hit drove in two runs in the form of Nicoles Hernandez, who had reached on the walk, and English.