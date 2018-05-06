Glendale's Martirosyan KO'd by Golovkin in 2nd round

In the second round, Golovkin seemed to stun Martirosyan early on and it proved to be a foreshadowing of the destruction to come. Martirosyan landed a solid combo, but Golovkin returned with a big left hook that stunned Martirosyan. Moments later, Golovkin was unleashing a barrage from all angles, accentuated by a huge overhand right, a left jab, another overhand and a savage swarm of left and right hooks that sent Martirosyan to the canvas as he slouched briefly before falling forward. He got up to his knees to see the 10-count of referee Jack Reiss before falling back down.