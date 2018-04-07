Sports Briefs: Estrada notches first win of season

GCC product gets 2018 win No. 1
Marco Estrada, a former Glendale Community College pitcher, picked up his first victory of the season Friday.
The right-hander went six innings, allowed one run on five hits and struck out seven, to propel the Toronto Blue Jays to an 8-5 win against the Texas Rangers on the road.
Estrada had given up just two hits before tiring in the sixth.
"It just was kind of getting away from me late in the last inning, but I felt good overall," Estrada told the Associated Press. "My legs still felt like they were under me. I wish I would have had a quicker inning, maybe give the guys another inning."
Burbank Beatdown headed to Marriott
Mixed martial arts will return to the Burbank Marriott Convention Center on Saturday night April 21 with California Xtreme Fighting 12's "Burbank Beatdown."
Presented by Lights Out Promotions and Bash Boxing, the event has locals Edmen Shahbazian and Brittney Victoria scheduled to compete.
Shahbazian, a former Hoover High standout wrestler who trains at the Glendale Fighting Club, is still just 20 and boasts a 5-0 record with all his wins coming via technical knockout inside the first round.
Victoria, who trains at Main Event Gym in Glendale, made her professional debut at CXF 11 in February with a second-round TKO win following a 3-1 run as an amateur.
Currently scheduled bouts include: Serob Minasyan (8-11) versus Hunter Carlyle (4-0); Arut Pogosjan (3-1) toeing the line with Arian Sharifi (4-0); Mike Jasper (12-4) facing Justin Baesman (18-17); Georgi Garcia (6-3) fighting Chris Beal (10-5); and AJ Bryant Jr. (7-2) squaring off with Brian Del Rosario (3-0).
All bouts are subject to change. Doors are set to open at 6:30 p.m. with first bell at 7:30.
For tickets, call (844) 662-8499 or visit www.MMATIXX.com.
CV High Athletic Hall of Fame
The Crescenta Valley High Athletic Hall of Fame will induct its class of 2018 on May 19 at Oakmont Country Club, 3100 Country Club Drive, Glendale.
The inductees are Stacy Atwood (softball, class of 1992), Janelle (Del Soldato) Evans (track/cross-country, 2000), Michael Goetsch (water polo, 1978), Dennis Gossard (football coach), Erik La Com (football, 1994), Bill Penfold (basketball, 1980), Steve Rousey (baseball, 1981), Gail (Wolze) Malone (volleyball, 1975) and Nick Yerton (football, 1997).
Tickets are limited.
For more information, email Gossard at coachgossard@aol.com.
Volleyball league in Glendale
The United States Youth Volleyball League will hold registration for the 2018 spring season in Glendale. The program is geared for boys and girls, ages 7-15.
The eight-week developmental league will run twice a week and will cover basic skills. The league will run April 4 through June 2 at Maple Park, 820 E. Maple St., Glendale.
Practices will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays and games will take place from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays.
Registration is available online at www.usyvl.org. The registration price includes a volleyball, T-shirt and participation award.
For information on registration, visit www.usyvl.org, call (888) 988-7985 or email at info@usyvl.org.