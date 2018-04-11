Sports Briefs: Glendale Community College baseball product injured

Sherriff on disabled list
Ryan Sherriff, a former Glendale Community College baseball player, was placed on the 10-day disabled list Sunday by the St. Louis Cardinals.
Sherriff, a left-hander reliever, was struck by a line drive in the right toe, resulting in a fracture, during St. Louis' 3-1 home defeat against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday.
Sherriff, 27, has appeared in three games with the Cardinals. In 2 2/3 innings, Sherriff has allowed one run on two hits. He's struck out one and walked two.
Glendale to recognize league champion
Glendale High will honor its 1988 Pacific League baseball championship squad at the city rivalry game versus Hoover on May 8 at Sam Harvey Field. Ceremonies begin at 3 p.m., while the Pacific League contest is slated for a 3:40 p.m. start.
The Nitros didn't pick up another league title until 1996 as the 1988 squad finished 12-3 in league play. Glendale pitcher Bob Moser was named the league's most valuable player.
Moser, Jeff Sofro, Bryan Kneiding and Brent Overfelt received All-Area recognition.
The team was coached by Chris Axelgard, who was assisted by Spiro Psaltis.
Burbank Beatdown headed to Marriott
Mixed martial arts will return to the Burbank Marriott Convention Center on April 21 with California Xtreme Fighting 12's "Burbank Beatdown."
Presented by Lights Out Promotions and Bash Boxing, the event has locals Edmen Shahbazian and Brittney Victoria scheduled to compete.
Shahbazian, a former Hoover High standout wrestler who trains at the Glendale Fighting Club, is still just 20 and boasts a 5-0 record with all his wins coming via technical knockout inside the first round.
Victoria, who trains at Main Event Gym in Glendale, made her professional debut at CXF 11 in February with a second-round TKO win following a 3-1 run as an amateur.
Currently scheduled bouts include: Serob Minasyan (8-11) versus Hunter Carlyle (4-0); Arut Pogosjan (3-1) toeing the line with Arian Sharifi (4-0); Mike Jasper (12-4) facing Justin Baesman (18-17); Georgi Garcia (6-3) fighting Chris Beal (10-5); and AJ Bryant Jr. (7-2) squaring off with Brian Del Rosario (3-0).
All bouts are subject to change. Doors are set to open at 6:30 p.m. with first bell at 7:30.
For tickets, call (844) 662-8499 or visit www.MMATIXX.com.
CV High Athletic Hall of Fame
The Crescenta Valley High Athletic Hall of Fame will induct its class of 2018 on May 19 at Oakmont Country Club, 3100 Country Club Drive, Glendale.
The inductees are Stacy Atwood (softball, class of 1992), Janelle (Del Soldato) Evans (track/cross-country, 2000), Michael Goetsch (water polo, 1978), Dennis Gossard (football coach), Erik La Com (football, 1994), Bill Penfold (basketball, 1980), Steve Rousey (baseball, 1981), Gail (Wolze) Malone (volleyball, 1975) and Nick Yerton (football, 1997).
Tickets are limited.
For more information, email Gossard at coachgossard@aol.com.