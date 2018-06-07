Sports Briefs: Flintridge Prep baseball squad brings home league honors

Rebels grab league honors
Five members of the Flintridge Prep baseball team were bestowed with All-Prep League accolades after going 14-9, 6-6 in league for third place.
Senior outfielder/pitcher Aidan Schraeder and sophomore utility Ben Grable were named to the first team from the Rebels, who reached the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division V playoffs.
Schraeder batted .365 with five home runs, eight doubles and 25 runs batted in. He scored 26 runs and stole 12 bases.
On the mound, Schraeder went 3-5 with a 3.98 earned-run average. In 11 appearances, Schraeder struck out 38 in 44 innings.
“He did everything and we were always able to count on him,” Flintridge Prep coach Guillermo Gonzalez said. “Aidan did a great job of providing leadership for a pretty young team.”
Grable hit .368 with three home runs and 12 RBI. He collected 12 stolen bases and scored 21 runs.
“Ben came through and did a lot for us,” Gonzalez said. “He hit the ball well toward the end of the year and we’re glad we have him for two more years.”
Nick Davis, Thomas Kosakowski and Max Rosenfeld were selected to the second team.
Davis, a senior infielder/pitcher, batted .314 with 20 runs and 13 RBI. He went 2-2 with a 2.65 ERA in 10 appearances, striking out 44 in 37 innings.
Kosakowski, a junior utility/pitcher, batted .465 with 14 runs and 21 RBI. He finished 3-0 with a 3.76 ERA in nine outings, striking out 34 in 25 innings.
Rosenfeld, a junior, infielder/pitcher, batted .400 with 22 runs, 19 RBI and nine stolen bases. Rosenfeld went 2-1 with a 2.55 ERAin six appearances. He struck out 21 in 22 innings.
Crusaders get league recognition
Three players on the St. Monica Academy boys’ volleyball team received All-International League honors.
Peter Ford, a senior outside hitter, was named to the first team.
“He did a great job of putting the ball away and he was always effective in the different defensive rotations,” St. Monica coach Darren Bradley said.
Senior setter Nick Matranga and senior middle blocker Freddy Sayegh of St. Monica were selected to the second team.
The Crusaders finished 11-4, 8-2 in league for second place and qualified for the CIF Southern Section Division V playoffs. St. Monica lost to Milken Community.
Huh in Memorial Tournament
Crescenta Valley High graduate John Huh tied for 44th at the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Country Club in Dublin, Ohio, on Sunday.
Huh carded a one-under-par 71 on Sunday to finish at four-under-288.
He opened the tournament with a 75 before shooting 69s in the second and third rounds.
Falcons Summer Baseball Camp
The ninth annual Falcons Summer Baseball Camp will run from 9 a.m. to noon June 18-21 at Stengel Field in Glendale.
The event, conducted by Crescenta Valley High baseball coach Phil Torres, will focus on pitching, hitting, defense and more. The cost is $175 per person and includes a T-shirt. Geared for boys and girls, ages 7-13.
For more information contact Torres at (818) 249-5871, ext. 6110, or via email at cvbaseball@hotmail.com.
Coach Z Basketball Camp
Crescenta Valley High boys’ basketball coach Shawn Zargarian will conduct the annual Coach Z Basketball Camp from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 16-20 at Crescenta Valley High’s gymnasium, 2900 Community Drive, La Crescenta.
The event is geared for boys and girls, ages 7-13. T-shirt and lunch provided.
For more information, email Zargarian at szargarian@gusd.net.
