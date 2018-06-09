Sports Briefs: Flintridge Prep softball honored by league

Rebels get all-league nods
Throughout Prep League play, the Flintridge Prep softball team battled for a playoff spot, one it eventually received to set the stage for an impressive run to the CIF Southern Section Division VII second round after a pair of wins.
While the Rebels’ success in league was mixed, they had a quintet of individual standouts recognized on the All-Prep League team with all of them boasting some huge numbers.
Senior Natalie Dale, junior Melissa Grande and freshman Emma Stellar garnered first-team accolades, while second-team selections were had by junior Libby Penn and sophomore Olivia Stevens.
Flintridge Prep put together an 11-8 season in which it went 6-6 in league for fourth place ahead of advancing to the second round where it lost, 13-4, to San Gabriel Mission following wins over Coastal Christian (22-0 score) and Santa Clarita Valley International (23-6).
Stellar, a catcher, put up some flat out ridiculous numbers that rivaled anyone in the area and were all the more impressive considering she was just a freshman.
“Emma Stellar was an outstanding freshman who had a remarkable season,” Rebels coach Julie Mejia said. “She led our team in nearly every category, but more than that was just a fantastic leader and teammate with the humble but strong presence in every game.”
Stellar hit .548 (34 for 62) with 33 runs, 39 RBI, 11 doubles, three triples and eight home runs to go along with 11 walks and eight stolen bases. She had an on-base percentage of .600 and an excellent slugging percentage of 1.210 as she shared team most valuable player honors with Grande.
Grande, a reigning All-Area pick who played centerfield and shortstop, notched a .517 (31 for 60) average with 28 runs, 25 RBI, 11 doubles, 11 stolen bases and a .592 on-base percentage.
“Another strong leader for our team and had her best season at Prep,” Mejia said. “She played shortstop and centerfield where she made some great plays in every position covering so much ground for us. As a hitter, she had so many clutch hits for us this season and was a solid presence for us in the box.”
A former two-time All-Area selection, Dale returned to the team after missing her junior season. The shortstop, who wasn’t even a certainty to play until just before her senior campaign commenced, hit .481 with a .556 on-base percentage as the team’s lead-off hitter. She scored 32 runs, stole 13 bases and drove in 10 runs.
“Our only senior, she had a slow beginning of the season, but then turned it on and finished with a bang,” Mejia said. “She is a fantastic shortstop with incredible range, making some plays that you don’t see regularly on the high school softball field. She covers so much ground with her speed and natural reaction. As a hitter, she led the team in singles and stolen bases and is just a force to be reckon with on the base paths.”
An all-around great athlete, Penn hit .429 (24 for 56) with 25 runs, 18 RBI, nine doubles, 11 walks and 11 stolen bases, while Stevens also hit .429 (27 for 63) with 17 runs, 23 RBI, 10 walks and nine stolen bases.
Crusaders get league recognition
Three players on the St. Monica Academy boys’ volleyball team received All-International League honors.
Peter Ford, a senior outside hitter, was named to the first team.
“He did a great job of putting the ball away and he was always effective in the different defensive rotations,” St. Monica coach Darren Bradley said.
Senior setter Nick Matranga and senior middle blocker Freddy Sayegh of St. Monica were selected to the second team.
The Crusaders finished 11-4, 8-2 in league for second place and qualified for the CIF Southern Section Division V playoffs. St. Monica lost to Milken Community.
GCC Basketball Camp set
Glendale Community College will hold a basketball camp in June at the college’s gymnasium, 1500 N. Verdugo Road, Glendale.
The event, geared for boys and girls ages 5-14, will be conducted by women’s basketball coach Joel Weiss.
The first session will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 18-21 and the second will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 25-28.
The cost is $200 for one camp or $350 for both.
For more information, email Weiss at jweiss@glendale.edu.
Falcons Summer Baseball Camp
The ninth annual Falcons Summer Baseball Camp will run from 9 a.m. to noon June 18-21 at Stengel Field in Glendale.
The event, conducted by Crescenta Valley High baseball coach Phil Torres, will focus on pitching, hitting, defense and more. The cost is $175 per person and includes a T-shirt. Geared for boys and girls, ages 7-13.
For more information contact Torres at (818) 249-5871, ext. 6110, or via email at cvbaseball@hotmail.com.
Brothers Hoops Skills Camp
The Brothers Hoops Skills Camp, conducted by former Hoover High boys’ basketball player Riley Van Patten and former Northern Arizona University men’s basketball player Nate Geiser, will take place at Hoover High’s gymnasium, 651 Glenwood Road, Glendale.
Two sessions will be held. The first will take place from 9 a.m. to noon July 16-20 and a second will occur from 9 a.m. to noon July 23-27.
The camp is geared for boys and girls.
The cost is $175 per session and includes instruction, T-shirt, prizes and more.
For more information, contact Hoover athletic director Jack Van Patten at (818) 618-4004 or via email at jvanpatten@gusd.net.