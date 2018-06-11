Sports Briefs: Menifield takes another shot at UFC contract

Former local linebacker looking for big hit Tuesday
Former Glendale Community College standout linebacker Alonzo Menifield has won all of his six professional mixed martial arts bouts.
The light heavyweight has prevailed via stoppage in all six, as well.
Thus, he’s seemingly been a big win away from the biggest stage of the Ultimate Fighting Championship for quite a bit of time now, but for whatever reason, the call-up hasn’t happened.
Menifield will get another big break on Tuesday night in Las Vegas at the UFC Training Center when he toes the line with the likewise undefeated Dashawn Boatwright on “Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series,” which streams live on UFC Fight Pass beginning at 5 p.m. PDT.
It will be the second appearance for Menifield (6-0) on the showcase series as he appeared on the first season and won via stoppage due to an eye injury to opponent Daniel Jolly on July 25 of last year.
Since then, the 30-year-old Menifield, whose career has been highlighted by a slew of television appearances fighting under the Legacy Fighting Alliance umbrella, has won twice. Menifield won via technical knockout in 32 seconds of the second round against Jose Otavio dos Santos Lacerda in December at LFA 33 and earned his first submission via rear-naked choke against Brice Ritani-Coe at 2:41 of the first round on Feb. 16 at LFA 33.
Boatwright (3-0), 30, has won his last two via TKO, but hasn’t fought since December of 2016.
On the weekly contender series that runs through a majority of the summer, White, the UFC president, takes in the five-fight shows and offers contracts to select winners that impress him the most.
Estrada finding groove in recent starts
Glendale Community College product Marco Estrada of the Toronto Blue Jays turned in his second excellent start in a row on Sunday as the Blue Jays defeated the Baltimore Orioles, 13-3, at the Rogers Centre.
Estrada’s quality start saw him throw six innings of two-run ball with just four hits and a walk allowed while striking out a season-high nine. In a no-decision five days earlier, Estrada allowed one run and six hits in six innings with six strikeouts and no walks.
Estrada improved to 3-6 while the Blue Jays upped their record to 30-35.
For the season, Estrada’s earned-run average is at 5.09 over 13 starts and 70 2/3 innings with 57 strikeouts and 18 walks.
GCC Basketball Camp set
Glendale Community College will hold a basketball camp in June at the college’s gymnasium, 1500 N. Verdugo Road, Glendale.
The event, geared for boys and girls ages 5-14, will be conducted by women’s basketball coach Joel Weiss.
The first session will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 18-21 and the second will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 25-28.
The cost is $200 for one camp or $350 for both.
For more information, email Weiss at jweiss@glendale.edu.
Falcons Summer Baseball Camp
The ninth annual Falcons Summer Baseball Camp will run from 9 a.m. to noon June 18-21 at Stengel Field in Glendale.
The event, conducted by Crescenta Valley High baseball coach Phil Torres, will focus on pitching, hitting, defense and more. The cost is $175 per person and includes a T-shirt. Geared for boys and girls, ages 7-13.
For more information contact Torres at (818) 249-5871, ext. 6110, or via email at cvbaseball@hotmail.com.
Coach Z Basketball Camp
Crescenta Valley High boys’ basketball coach Shawn Zargarian will conduct the annual Coach Z Basketball Camp from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 16-20 at Crescenta Valley High’s gymnasium, 2900 Community Drive, La Crescenta.
The event is geared for boys and girls, ages 7-13. T-shirt and lunch provided.
For more information, email Zargarian at szargarian@gusd.net.
Brothers Hoops Skills Camp
The Brothers Hoops Skills Camp, conducted by former Hoover High boys’ basketball player Riley Van Patten and former Northern Arizona University men’s basketball player Nate Geiser, will take place at Hoover High’s gymnasium, 651 Glenwood Road, Glendale.
Two sessions will be held. The first will take place from 9 a.m. to noon July 16-20 and a second will occur from 9 a.m. to noon July 23-27.
The camp is geared for boys and girls.
The cost is $175 per session and includes instruction, T-shirt, prizes and more.
For more information, contact Hoover athletic director Jack Van Patten at (818) 618-4004 or via email at jvanpatten@gusd.net.
