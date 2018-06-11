Sports Briefs: Menifield takes another shot at UFC contract

Since then, the 30-year-old Menifield, whose career has been highlighted by a slew of television appearances fighting under the Legacy Fighting Alliance umbrella, has won twice. Menifield won via technical knockout in 32 seconds of the second round against Jose Otavio dos Santos Lacerda in December at LFA 33 and earned his first submission via rear-naked choke against Brice Ritani-Coe at 2:41 of the first round on Feb. 16 at LFA 33.