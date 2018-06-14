Sports Briefs: Flintridge Prep boys’ squads earn state awards

Rebels merit pair of top honors
No strangers to athletic success, the Flintridge Prep boys’ swimming and tennis teams were lauded Wednesday afternoon for their academic prowess as the CIF State office honored 33 academic state champions.
To win an award, a squad has to earn the top grade-point average in its respective sport in California.
Both Flintridge Prep teams were the only programs from the area to merit the academic honors, though the Prep League was well-represented with archrival Pasadena Poly boasting four winning squads (boys’ basketball, girls’ golf and water polo and football).
The Rebels boys’ tennis team combined for a 3.93 GPA in a season in which the squad tied for second in the Prep League standings with Chadwick.
Flintridge Prep’s boys’ swimming squad turned in their sport’s premiere GPA of 3.88 in a season in which the Rebels clinched their sixth consecutive league crown, finished with six individual league champions and placed 10th at the CIF Southern Section Division III championships.
CIF State Academic champions will be presented a banner for their accomplishments.
Crusaders get league recognition
Three players on the St. Monica Academy boys’ volleyball team received All-International League honors.
Peter Ford, a senior outside hitter, was named to the first team.
“He did a great job of putting the ball away and he was always effective in the different defensive rotations,” St. Monica coach Darren Bradley said.
Senior setter Nick Matranga and senior middle blocker Freddy Sayegh of St. Monica were selected to the second team.
The Crusaders finished 11-4, 8-2 in league for second place and qualified for the CIF Southern Section Division V playoffs. St. Monica lost to Milken Community.
GCC Basketball Camp set
Glendale Community College will hold a basketball camp in June at the college’s gymnasium, 1500 N. Verdugo Road, Glendale.
The event, geared for boys and girls ages 5-14, will be conducted by women’s basketball coach Joel Weiss.
The first session will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through June 21 and the second will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 25-28.
The cost is $200 for one camp or $350 for both.
For more information, email Weiss at jweiss@glendale.edu.
Falcons Summer Baseball Camp
The ninth annual Falcons Summer Baseball Camp will run from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through June 21 at Stengel Field in Glendale.
The event, conducted by Crescenta Valley High baseball coach Phil Torres, will focus on pitching, hitting, defense and more. The cost is $175 per person and includes a T-shirt. Geared for boys and girls, ages 7-13.
For more information contact Torres at (818) 249-5871, ext. 6110, or via email at cvbaseball@hotmail.com.
Coach Z Basketball Camp
Crescenta Valley High boys’ basketball coach Shawn Zargarian will conduct the annual Coach Z Basketball Camp from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 16-20 at Crescenta Valley High’s gymnasium, 2900 Community Drive, La Crescenta.
The event is geared for boys and girls, ages 7-13. T-shirt and lunch provided.
For more information, email Zargarian at szargarian@gusd.net.
Brothers Hoops Skills Camp
The Brothers Hoops Skills Camp, conducted by former Hoover High boys’ basketball player Riley Van Patten and former Northern Arizona University men’s basketball player Nate Geiser, will take place at Hoover High’s gymnasium, 651 Glenwood Road, Glendale.
Two sessions will be held. The first will take place from 9 a.m. to noon July 16-20 and a second will occur from 9 a.m. to noon July 23-27.
The camp is geared for boys and girls.
The cost is $175 per session and includes instruction, T-shirt, prizes and more.
For more information, contact Hoover athletic director Jack Van Patten at (818) 618-4004 or via email at jvanpatten@gusd.net.
Volleyball league in Glendale
The United States Youth Volleyball League will hold registration for the 2018 spring season in Glendale. The program is geared for boys and girls, ages 7-15.
The eight-week developmental league will run twice a week and will cover basic skills. The league will run April 4 through June 2 at Maple Park, 820 E. Maple St., Glendale.
Practices will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays and games will take place from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays.
Registration is available online at www.usyvl.org. The registration price includes a volleyball, T-shirt and participation award.
For information on registration, visit www.usyvl.org, call (888) 988-7985 or email at info@usyvl.org.